Since live video rolled out on Substack in January, we’ve been building toward a simple idea: creators show up with something to say, and the platform handles the rest. What starts as a live conversation becomes durable media—recordings and clips—that can travel, be discovered, and earn, long after the stream ends.

Over the past year, writers and creators have used live video to report on news as it unfolded, host recurring shows, perform songs live, and talk directly with their communities. Along the way, we’ve worked on improvements to make live video easier to use, more flexible, and better aligned with how publishers actually work.

Below is a look at what’s new, along with a survey of how live video has evolved over the past year and the creative ways people are using it.

How live video has evolved

As creators experimented with live video in different ways, we paid close attention to what worked, what didn’t, and what they asked for next. That feedback has guided how live video has evolved on Substack over the past year.

Today, we’re taking the latest step forward by introducing auto-generated thumbnails for live video recordings. These create a polished cover image that viewers see before they press play—across your publication, in email, and on platforms like YouTube. Below is an example from a live conversation between Michael Simmons, Claudia Faith, and Joel Salinas.

Learn more about auto thumbnails in the Help Center

This builds on a series of improvements we’ve shipped throughout the year, all shaped directly by creator feedback:

Scheduling: Plan live videos in advance with an auto-generated calendar link for audiences and easy-to-share promotional assets.

Audio-only mode: Go live without video, for those who prefer not to be on camera.

Music mode: Perform live with higher-quality audio, designed specifically for musicians and musical performances.

Desktop streaming: Go live directly from your computer, giving people more flexibility and control over their setup.

Enhanced clips: Automatically turn live moments into dynamic, shareable clips that extend the life of a conversation beyond the stream.

Auto-publishing clips: Automatically share clips from your live video to YouTube and LinkedIn, making it easy for conversations to reach new audiences.

Looking ahead, we’ll continue building more ways for publishers to create compelling video and supporting materials, without needing extra tools or technical expertise. We’ll have more to share in the new year, and we’re excited to keep building alongside you.

A year of live video on Substack

In 2025, writers, analysts, artists, chefs, and musicians used live video to share insights, respond to events in real time, and connect with audiences in ways that felt immediate and personal.

At the start of the year, live video became a way to make sense of economic uncertainty. Newcomer’s Eric Newcomer joined Sequoia Capital partner Andrew Reed to discuss how rapid advances in AI models are reshaping private tech startups, why more companies are choosing to stay private longer, and the rise of venture capital megafunds.

Live video also created space for creativity and craft. Food creators Clare de Boer and Dorie Greenspan used Substack live to talk about taste, offering viewers a unique look at how different creative disciplines approach food storytelling.

For musicians, live video became a way to bring fans closer than ever. Patti Smith and longtime collaborator Lenny Kaye went live from her home for an intimate performance and conversation.

Lia Haberman of ICYMI by Lia Haberman and Natalie Jarvey of Like & Subscribe from Natalie Jarvey shared their own perspectives on media and internet culture.

In another standout discussion, i-D’s editor in chief Thom Bettridge went live with his team to host a magazine pitch meeting, giving audiences a rare look inside the editorial process.

And tomorrow, Thursday, December 18 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30p.m. ET, comedians Paul Scheer and W. Kamau Bell will go live on Substack to humorously unpack what they’re leaving behind in 2025.

If you’ve been thinking about going live, now’s a great time. Go live from desktop or mobile to reflect on the year, share what you’ve learned, and what you’re thinking about as we head into the new year. Tag Substack Team, and we may feature it in the Substack feed.