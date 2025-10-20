At Substack, we believe that a free press is essential for a free society, and that in the modern world, that means a free internet. That’s why we work to preserve freedom of expression on the platform, while putting publishers and their communities in control.

Around the world, we’re seeing an increase in laws aimed at reducing harm from online speech by requiring platforms to block, label, or collect identification before people can view certain content.

Substack cautions against regulatory measures like these, including the U.K.’s Online Safety Act. Though they are often well-intentioned, these laws are not necessarily effective at achieving their stated aims, and they come with real costs to free expression. They introduce friction, forcing an identification step before people can read on the internet. They compel platforms to put a thumb on the scale of what people can see, which can create distortion and self-censorship among those trying to express themselves. They also place significant power in the hands of regulators and political leaders who help determine what speech is allowed, even for adults, setting a precedent for future restrictions.

Despite this position, we respect the right of countries to set their own laws, and we comply with local regulations where required. Our goal is to make the experience as seamless as possible while preserving the maximum amount of freedom of expression within the boundaries of the law.

With that context, the U.K. is now requiring online platforms to label certain types of content and ask people in the country to verify their age before viewing it, with Australia expected to introduce similar requirements in mid-December. Only specific categories fall under these rules, and we’ve shared more details on our support page.

What this means for you and subscribers in the UK and Australia:

Your connection with your subscribers won’t change, and the way you publish content for your audience remains the same. Your email list, publishing process, and relationship with your subscribers are not affected.

If content is labeled under one of the categories covered by the law, anyone viewing it on the web or in the Substack app may see a notice requiring them to complete age verification before viewing it.

Paid subscribers are already verified. Anyone with a credit card on file does not need to take extra steps.

Many subscribers may already be verified through other platforms. Because age verification is now required across online services in these countries, some people will have completed the process and will not need to do it again on Substack.

Here is how we’re handling this:

We aim to keep the experience on Substack as smooth as possible while preserving as much expressive freedom as the law allows.

When a law requires us to restrict content or request documentation to access certain material, we will do so only in the countries that require it, and we will make the process and the reasoning as transparent as possible.

We will continue refining our labeling system, and we welcome your feedback. More information on content labeling is available on our support page.

We’ll continue to share updates as these rules evolve. Thank you for everything you do to help make Substack the home for great culture.