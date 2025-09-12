Today we’re launching two updates designed to help you understand your audience better and reach more people: a new growth chart that shows you exactly where your subscribers are coming from, and new social sharing assets that make it easier than ever to promote your work across platforms.

A clearer view of growth

The new growth chart now lives in a dedicated Growth Sources tab in your dashboard, giving you the clearest view yet of how your audience is finding and subscribing to your publication. Instead of a static snapshot, you’ll see a timeline that shows when growth happens and what’s driving it.

What you’ll see:

Timeline of growth: Track spikes in revenue, subscribers, and traffic over time. Markers along the bottom let you correlate audience activity to the posts you publish.

Granular source breakdowns: See which specific platforms are responsible for your growth. This includes both Substack sources like Notes and Recommendations and links from other Substacks (Trackbacks), as well as external platforms like Instagram and Google search.

Behind-the-scenes improvements: We’ve made your stats more accurate and consistent across your dashboard, emails, and CRM. You may notice some numbers being distributed differently across sources, but your revenue and subscriber counts are completely unchanged. You’re now seeing a more accurate picture of where your growth comes from.

As part of our continued efforts to improve your dashboard, we’ve updated the Home tab to highlight essential metrics like revenue, subscriber count, and inbound traffic. All your other stats are still available in the Stats tab.

Learn more: A guide to Substack metrics

New tools to accelerate growth

We're also making it easier to reach new subscribers. Now after you publish, you’ll receive ready-to-share social assets for Instagram Stories, Facebook, and more.

, author of

, has been using the new sharing assets to let his followers on other platforms know when he publishes on Substack:

“As a newer creator, having a seamless way to share my Substack updates to my other communities is a game changer!”

Try them today

Open your dashboard to explore the new growth chart, and promote your next post with the new social sharing assets. We can’t wait to see what you do with them.