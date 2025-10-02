These days, culture happens in real time. Casual fans and the most devoted stans alike log on for album drops, playoff wins, chaotic award shows, and episode recaps. But on Substack, these moments also have the potential to go deeper. Using community features, Substack publishers can turn these flashpoints into further conversations and meaningful connection with their audiences.

Here’s our advice on how to engage with these collective moments as they happen.

Open your Chat

Chat is where you and your audience can gather in the moment, like a group text for cultural obsessives. Opening your Chat gives your audience a place to react together, swap theories, and feel part of your community.

Plan ahead for big moments. If you’re hosting a live conversation or watch party in Chat, let your audience know in advance—post on Notes, email your subscribers, or tease on socials so they know when and where to show up. If you don’t already paywall your whole chat, we recommend limiting these high-demand threads to paying subscribers to increase a sense of community and potential for conversion.

Post on Notes

If Chat is your group chat, Notes is the town square. On the Notes feed, your observations and theories have the potential to travel far beyond your existing audience.

Debrief on Live

Every big moment deserves a debrief. Live gives you the space to process and keep the conversation going. Think of it as the afterparty, where you and your audience can go deeper.

The next time the culture gives us a collective moment, don’t just scroll past. Open your Chat, drop a Note, or go Live. You can capture the fun of the moment and create an expansive place for your community to gather, reflect, and connect.