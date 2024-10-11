Live video allows publishers to broadcast in real time to free subscribers, paid subscribers, or the broader Substack network. Creators can use live video in a number of ways, like giving subscribers exclusive access to behind-the-scenes moments or hosting conversations with fellow publishers to reach new audiences.

Hosting a live video is simple.

There’s no one-size-fits-all strategy for live video. The best thing you can do is experiment and learn what resonates with your audience. Depending on your goals, consider doubling down on different strategies.

If you want to grow your total audience, leverage collaborations and use the clipping tool after you go live to share the key moments on social media.

If you want to convert more paid subscribers, give subscribers a backstage pass to your work and publish the replay using the flexible paywall to show free subscribers what they are missing out on.

Remember: The more consistently you go live, the more potential you have to reach new people and build a deeper relationship with your subscribers.

Disclaimer: Streaming is now available to bestsellers on the iOS and Android apps, with plans to roll it out to all creators in the coming months. If you’re not a bestseller but want early access to streaming, you can request it here.

Questions about live video? Ask us or visit the Help Center.