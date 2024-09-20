Android users can now publish directly from the Substack app.

We introduced the mobile editor for iOS users this summer, allowing writers and creators to publish from anywhere. An in-app editor has been one of our most requested features, and thousands have since published posts from their phones.

The initial release includes basic text and image publishing, providing a simple way to connect with your subscribers at any time, from anywhere. This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to make improvements in the coming months. While it will take some time for the mobile editor to match the advanced features of the web editor, our goal was to offer a convenient way to publish whenever inspiration strikes—whether you’re on the move, relaxing on the couch, or capturing a thought you want to share right away.

Learn more: How to publish a post from the Substack app

Since launching the mobile editor, we’ve seen writers and creators use it to post stories, insights, and updates from surprising spots. In honor of the editor’s launch on Android, here are a few of the exotic, quirky, uncomfortable, and homey places where Substackers have pressed “publish.”

Get inspired

On a train in Thailand

Rachel Devenish Ford of

captured a photo of her daughter, Kenya, on a train to Bangkok. She meditated on motherhood and their relationship as Kenya prepared to set off on her own for the first time.

On a spin bike

While on a Peloton in Las Vegas, Jess Chermak of

reflected on a comically uncomfortable visit to the mortuary following her father’s unexpected death.

Attending a fountain pen show

Baseball writer Joe Posnanski of

attended the Washington D.C. Fountain Pen Supershow, exploring collectible pens while sharing his interactions with pen makers and fellow enthusiasts.

Getting her first mammogram

Jenovia of

shared her experience at her first mammogram appointment, reflecting on the emotions and complexities of navigating health care as a woman.

Enjoying the weather on a summer afternoon

Terry Nguyen of

jotted down her thoughts while at Central Park on what she described as “the most perfect July afternoon (windy, sunny with a light cloud cover, low humidity).” She detailed her weekend recommendations, including

’s collection of stories Because They Wanted To.

Lying in bed after a back injury

Will Watson of

threw out his back but still managed to post on Substack directly from his bed, sharing a gluten-free banana loaf recipe.

Tell us in the comments: Now that the mobile editor is available on Android, where are you most excited to post from? And if you’ve already posted from the app on iOS, what’s the most interesting place you’ve published from?

