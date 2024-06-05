Today we’re bringing video to Substack Chat. Now, for the first time, you can easily record a video on your phone and send it directly to your subscribers. Posting a video to Chat instantly notifies your audience, and the video can be paywalled to paid subscribers or your founding tier.

When we introduced video to Notes in April, we saw an explosion of creativity across the platform. Many Substackers jumped on the opportunity to introduce themselves to the broader Substack network, bringing potential new subscribers behind the scenes of their work. We saw

. Others asked for the option to use video in a more private space that they own and control, where they can be candid with their community. We built video in Chat for publishers who wish to speak directly to subscribers in this way.

Think of video in Chat like sending a voice memo to a group chat, or recording a video for your Instagram story—minus the opaque algorithm deciding whether your post gets seen. Rather than getting lost in a sea of content, video in Chat is an easy way for creators to speak directly to their subscribers.

How to share videos in Substack Chat

Open your publication’s chat in the Substack app by tapping on the Chat tab (the messages icon). Then tap on the orange “New chat” button. If you’ve enabled chat, your publication will be listed at the top. Tap the plus icon in the bottom left corner, next to the composer. Choose “Video” to upload from your gallery, or “Camera” to record a video directly from your phone’s camera. You can then choose to add a caption, paywall the video thread, or send an email to notify subscribers. You’re done! Subscribers will get an instant push notification to their mobile device, prompting them to react and reply.

Videos in Chat can be up to five minutes long. For the smoothest experience, we recommend uploading at 1080p or lower. If you allow subscribers to start their own chat threads, they are able to share their own videos with the community (video replies are coming soon!).

As always, only your subscribers can view and participate in chat, making it a safe, intimate, and troll-free space to speak to your community. Chat paywalls and permissions can all be adjusted from your settings.

Not sure what to share? Many Substack publishers use both chat and video to take their community behind the scenes—bringing subscribers into the process of creation.

“This is a valuable way for me to communicate ideas and share what’s going on in the garden,” says bestseller

, who writes

. “In the

I’ve tried out, we’ve talked about planting ideas, pest issues, as well as a visit to a Cambridge college garden. And I was relieved to see that the ‘ad hoc’ videos are more popular than carefully edited ones—Substackers want the real deal!”

Subscriptions on Substack are more than an exchange of content for money—they’re an opportunity to invite readers to see through your unique perspective and worldview. With video in Chat, we hope to make these relationships even richer.

