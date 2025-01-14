As of today, we’re expanding access to live video, making it available to all publishers on Substack. Live video empowers writers and creators to engage with their audience in real time and collaborate with fellow publishers to leverage the Substack network. After the stream, you’ll get a recording and AI-generated clips to share across Notes and social channels.

To start using live video, simply download or update the Substack app and ensure that you have at least 10 free subscribers in the Substack app. It’s as easy to use as a video call.

As Bestsellers embraced the tool, we received consistent feedback from other publishers eager to access live video for their own unique needs. In response to this demand, we’re now making live video available to any publisher who wants to use it to connect with their audience or collaborate with others.

So far, collaborative livestreams have proven to be most effective at engaging subscribers and driving growth. Shared interests and mutual curiosity create a strong foundation for dynamic conversations that resonate with audiences on both sides. Substack currently supports collaborative livestreams with up to three publishers.

If you’re interested in experimenting with the tool, we’ve rounded up a few key lessons we’ve learned from early adopters to help you succeed with your first live video.

Collaborate: Find fellow publishers whose work aligns with yours and reach out about hosting a live session together. Collaborations are a powerful driver of growth for Substack writers, and we’ve seen similarly strong results with collaborative live videos. If your ideal collaborator isn’t on Substack yet, they can easily join—they just need to download the app and create an account. Adam Taggart wanted to go live with Lance Roberts , but Lance wasn’t on Substack yet. Within minutes, Lance had downloaded the app, created an account, and joined Adam for a conversation on financial topics both big and small. Promote: Announce your livestream in advance through a post to your subscribers and on social media. Share specific details—such as the topic, time, and collaborators—to build anticipation and encourage subscribers to tune in. Joanna Goddard , Hunter Harris , and Katie Sturino successfully used their social channels to promote their upcoming live videos, including sharing direct links to download the app. Go live: Plan your session with your co-host. While detailed preparation can be helpful, the most engaging sessions are often relaxed and conversational. Aim for a natural, unscripted vibe that fosters authentic interaction with your audience. Caroline Chambers , Sohla El-Waylly , and Olivia Noceda hosted a three-person livestream, creating a holiday cooking hotline to guide subscribers through their festive-dinner challenges. The session was lively and interactive, with the trio answering questions, sharing tips, and connecting with one another’s audiences in the process.

Post: Once your livestream concludes, the full recording is saved to your post drafts. Publishing it as a post ensures that subscribers who missed the live session can catch up and engage in the comments. Sharing the post on Notes broadens its reach and encourages additional discussions. Dan Harris posted the full recording from his New Year’s check-in and Q&A so that folks didn’t miss his plans for the coming months.

Recap: Share AI-generated clips to encourage your audience on social media and Notes to subscribe to your Substack. Erika Veurink posted clips from her live video with Joanna Goddard to her Instagram, while Matthew Yglesias shared insights from his live video with Nate Silver on X.

As you get started, we recommend keeping livestreams open to everyone. Paywalling a livestream can reduce audience engagement during the live video; however, we do recommend experimenting with paywalling the resulting recording. This approach encourages everyone to tune in to your live video, while giving paid subscribers the flexibility to watch on their own schedule.

How to use live video

Once you’re ready to host a live video, follow these steps:

Press the orange “+” button on the Home screen, and select “Live.” Add a title to your live video. Click the orange “Next” button. Search for the user you want to stream with. Select your guest and click the “Add” button. Once they accept your invite, they will enter a preview room, where you can do a sound check. Click the “Go live” button to begin broadcasting. It takes roughly seven seconds to connect.

If you are invited to a collaborative live video, the flow is a bit simpler. Follow the steps below:

Once the host invites you, you’ll see a drawer appear wherever you are in the app. Click “Accept.” You will enter a preview room, where you can do a sound check. Once the host presses “Go live,” you will begin broadcasting.

Ready to dive in? Download the Substack app today, and share your area of interest in the comments below to connect with fellow publishers and collaborate on your first live video.