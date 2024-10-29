Welcome to the latest edition of the Substack Bulletin, a roundup of product news, resources, and events all in one place. This month, we’re highlighting product updates designed to boost discoverability and convert free subscribers into paid supporters, the ongoing Substack Election Dialogues, and in-person events from Berlin to San Francisco.

We’re continually striving to improve this series, and we value your input. Please share any feedback or suggestions in the comments.

Leave a comment

News

Free previews for chat. We’re rolling out a new chat setting that enables publishers to paywall the replies of a thread, functioning like a free preview of a post. When it’s enabled, all subscribers will be able to view top-level chats, but only paid subscribers will be able to view chat threads or send replies. This feature teases the discussions happening in your community and encourages readers to upgrade to participate. Check out how Marc Stein uses it:

Friends don’t let friends miss out on chats. We recently introduced an invite button to chats in the app, allowing readers to invite their friends to join the conversation. Recipients are prompted to subscribe to the creator to enter the chat.

Search notes on mobile. We’ve extended our improved search feature to mobile, making it easier to find notes on your favorite topics in the app.

Discover the best takes on Substack with related notes. At the bottom of each note in the feed, readers can now find suggestions for related notes, facilitating discovery and connections between like-minded creators.

Resources

Enjoy: Substack’s weekly digest now includes more art, multimedia, and notes as a way to better capture the extraordinary variety of work found on Substack. It also has a new name: The Weekender. Read the latest edition here.

Consider: Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie explores how the magic dust of the Substack business model can unlock new value for all types of creators, giving rise to an economy where creators, rather than platforms or advertisers, are in charge.

Chatbot question of the week: What’s the difference between a note and a post? Notes and posts on Substack serve different purposes and have distinct characteristics. Both formats are integral to engaging with your audience and can be used in complementary ways depending on your communication goals. Notes: Short-form writing similar to microblogging Ideal for quick updates and sharing quotes, images, multimedia, and memes or engaging in conversations Appear in your subscribers’ feed but do not trigger an email notification Can be used to recommend other posts or to tag and reply to other writers Posts: Typically longer and more in-depth articles Sent directly to subscribers by email and appear on your Substack publication Used for detailed analysis, stories, or comprehensive updates



Community

Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Email milestone@substackinc.com or let us know in the comments.

Leave a comment