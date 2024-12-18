Welcome to another edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events in one place. As we close out the year, we’re featuring product updates that increase engagement with posts and Notes, analyzing the implications for publishers of the impending TikTok ban in the U.S, and highlighting recent creator events.

News

A redesign of quote restacks. We’ve given quote restacks a fresh new look. The updated layout treats the selected quote like an image in the feed, and readers can now customize the background color and text alignment before posting. The process remains the same: highlight the text you want to share, then click “Restack” when prompted. Learn more about restacking here.

Measure your impact with Notes stats. Notes are a powerful way to gain new subscribers and connect within the Substack network. Now publishers can measure the impact of their Notes with new stats, including revenue generated, new paid and free subscribers, new followers, total clicks, and total shares. Stats are available one hour after a Note is posted and will refresh each hour. Currently, this feature is available on the web, with plans to bring it to the Substack app in the future. Learn more about Notes stats here.

Tailor the reader listening experience with new read-aloud voices. Enhance your readers’ listening experience with new text-to-speech (TTS) voices in the Substack app. Publishers with TTS enabled can now choose from a variety of free voices, offering diverse genders, ages, and tones to bring their posts to life. Once selected, your chosen voice will apply to all future posts. Learn more about text-to-speech here.

Automated clipping for all video posts in the app. Make your video content more shareable with automated clipping. After posting a video or livestream, you’ll receive clips based on key moments of engagement. Review, save, and share them directly to Notes and platforms like Instagram, all from the Substack app. Clips can be found under the “Share clips” tab in your post stats. Learn more about clipping here.

Resources

Own your audience: Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie underlined the importance of creators owning their audience lists in a recent post, drawing parallels between the potential TikTok ban and Buzzfeed’s decline due to its reliance on platforms like Facebook. If you or a creator you know wants to migrate TikTok followers to Substack, check out our guide for step-by-step instructions. Additionally, on Thursday, December 19th at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT you can tune into a Substack Live interview with digital trends expert Coco Mocoe and recipe developer Violet Witchel , where they’ll discuss their journeys on Substack, how they tailor content for Substack vs TikTok, and tips for creators looking to build a sustainable audience beyond TikTok. Subscribe to either creator to get notified as soon as it begins!

Gifting: ‘Tis the season for gifting Substacks. We’ve published a comprehensive guide on gift subscriptions and special offers, packed with tips and examples of how writers and creators are using these tools to convert free subscribers to paid during the holidays. Learn more about gifting here.

Chatbot question of the week: How do you change the background color of your page? To change the background color of your Substack publication: Log in to your Substack account Go to your publication’s Settings page Click on “Branding” in the left navigation bar Click on “Edit theme” next to Publication theme In the Design section, choose your desired background color The changes will be applied automatically. You can also use the shuffle icon at the top next to Branding for random color selections.



Community

In the UK, Substack gathered publishers and their subscribers for a festive reading in central London.

Meanwhile, writers and creators in San Francisco and New York came together for vibrant gatherings, exchanging ideas, forging connections, and finding inspiration in one another’s work. Check out some highlights below from Coleen Baik , Ellie Krieger , Lolo , and Liz Gumbinner .

Substack hosted creator gatherings in New York and San Francisco.

Lastly, Lili Barbery hosted a night of relaxation and self-care to mark the launch of her new Substack, where she shares personal reflections on what inspires her—whether it’s a meaningful encounter, a transformative story, a new recipe, or moments of joy found in everyday life.

Lili Barbery's launch event for her new Substack.

Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Email milestone@substackinc.com or let us know in the comments.

