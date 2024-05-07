What is Substack Creator Studio?

Substack Creator Studio is a new initiative for the next generation of creators who want to build subscription communities and products around video, based on a direct connection with their audience. Ten creators will be selected via an application process to produce their own shows and/or communities on Substack. Apply to Substack Creator Studio here.

What do creators receive as part of the program?

Creators will receive:

Expert production and creative consulting from Adam Faze and Gymnasium, the studio behind TikTok sensations Keep the Meter Running, Clockwork Dynasty, and the recently launched Boy Room.

Exclusive features on Substack’s owned channels and surfaces, including our flagship publication, which reaches millions of readers, Substack Reads.

Access to our talented press team, who will spread the word to top media outlets.

Each creator will also receive one-on-one white-glove service from a member of Substack’s Partnerships team, who will assist throughout the onboarding process and launch and set each creator’s publication up for maximum success. The program will culminate in an event highlighting Substack’s best-selling video creators.

What are you looking for in applications?

Social-first creators who have large, engaged followings for their video content and want to create a meaningful home for their work and their subscribers.

Applicants should be highly motivated to launch a show or community supported by subscriptions and make Substack their primary home base for free and premium content. You’ll absolutely still use platforms like TikTok and YouTube for top-of-funnel growth, but Substack should be the destination everything points toward.

Applicants should be excited to engage with their subscribers in the Substack app, and specifically via Substack Chat.

Can anybody apply?

Any U.S.-based individual creator, or small group of creators, can apply.

I already publish on Substack. Can I apply?

Yes. We encourage existing Substack publishers to apply.

I’m outside of the U.S. Can I apply?

Unfortunately, no. This program is just for U.S.-based creators.

What is the timeline?

Applications open: Tuesday, May 7

Applications close: Friday, May 17 at 5 p.m. PST

Final decisions made and winners notified: Wednesday, May 22

Can long-form video creators apply?

Yes. We encourage all types of video creators to apply to the program, so long as they have a sizeable, engaged audience.

How will I know if I have been selected?

We will be in touch via email to let you know if you have been selected. For any creators not selected, we are planning a Substack Masterclass this summer, so stay tuned for more information on that.

I’m interested in starting a Substack today, whether or not I’m selected for the program. What’s the best way to go about that and get set up for success?

Great! We’ve pulled together a getting-started guide for you with all the information you’ll need. See you on Substack!

I have a question about applying for this program. How can I get in touch?

We’ve set up an email here: creatorstudio@substackinc.com. Due to volume, we may not be able to reach out right away, but we’ll try to get to your inquiry as soon as possible. Please only use this email for questions, not to submit your application. Only applications submitted through this form will be reviewed.

Will you do more programs like this in the future?

Yes. We’re always looking for new ways to support writers and creators. Be sure to subscribe to and follow On Substack for updates.