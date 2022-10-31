Twitter (X) is changing, and it's tough to predict what might be next. If you've been lucky enough to build a follower base on Twitter, and you've ever thought about forging a direct link with them that you control via email, now might be a good time to start a Substack.

We made this guide to support the writers, podcasters, thinkers and videographers who are moving their relationships from Twitter to Substack. Read on for learnings from successful publishers on Substack, and share your own tips in the comments.

Make your Substack discoverable on Twitter

Here’s how to make it easy for Twitter followers to join you on Substack.

Update the link in your Twitter bio. Stating you have a Substack and adding an link to your bio makes subscribing extra clear for your followers. Taylor Lorenz updated her bio, and took it to the next level, changing her Twitter name to a call-to-action you can’t miss: “Subscribe to my Substack.”

Link your Substack in a pinned tweet. Pinning a tweet that links to and pitches your Substack ensures that visitors to your Twitter profile can quickly learn more. BowTiedBull keeps an enticing tweet introducing their publication pinned to the top of their Twitter profile.

Change your profile banner. Adding your Substack branding and URL to your Twitter profile banner makes sure visitors won’t miss it. Glenn Loury prominently promotes his Substack in his Twitter banner.

Direct followers to your Substack through your content

Need help with designs for Twitter? Download a graphic from our starter pack here.

Why Substack?

Haven’t started a Substack yet? Visit our comprehensive guide to getting started.

Start a Substack

Got suggestions for items missing from our Twitter migration guide? Tell us and your fellow writers in the comments.

