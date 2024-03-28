Video on About pages, discover Substacks by country, and more
Bulletin #2: News, education, and opportunities for publishers
Welcome to the Substack Bulletin, your essential dispatch with the latest news, resources, and community-building opportunities for Substack publishers.
We hope you enjoy this second edition. Please leave us any feedback or ideas in the comments—we’re listening and curious to see how we can make this series as valuable to you as possible.
News
Discover popular posts and publications by country. Our new world map allows readers and writers to find publications and posts currently being enjoyed across the globe. Check it out here: substack.com/globe.
Video on About pages. You can now upload a native video to bring your About page, your mission, and your voice to life.
Custom audio and video transcripts. We offer automated transcripts and closed captions for podcasts and videos, but if you prefer to use your own transcripts that you’ve produced elsewhere, you can now upload them in the Transcript tab of your podcast or video settings. Learn more.
Share timestamped links from videos. You can now share a link to a timestamp in a video, selecting a specific moment in the clip.
Resources
Masterclasses: This week we hosted masterclasses for writers who speak German. Coming up: masterclasses for Australia-based writers tomorrow morning, UK-based writers on April 3 and writers in France on April 4 (conducted in French).
Updating your About page: The About page is important for converting viewers to subscribers. It’s worth revisiting yours from time to time for an update, and considering adding a video (see above). Learn more.
Growth case study: Read how’s story on the NBA’s scoring drought went viral and was picked up by big podcasts and national TV broadcasts over on Substack Sports.
Chatbot question of the week: How do I see and manage who I’m following on Substack?
Some writers are asking the chatbot about how to understand their followers on Substack. To see who is following you on Substack, go to your profile and click on the subscriber count above your publication. You’ll be taken to a page where you can view who you’re following and who is following you.
Remember, you can follow someone without subscribing to their Substack publication—if you’re interested in them and want to see their notes but not yet committed to giving them your email address—and you can unfollow someone without unsubscribing from their publication. To learn more about how followers work, read this note from our founder:
Community
Meetups:and are hosting a meetup in Los Angeles, in Amsterdam, in Charlotte, in San Francisco, plus more hosted online. Don’t see your city or category? Host your own meetup.
Milestones:of School of Trivia was on Jeopardy this week. hit nine years of publishing The Half Marathoner. celebrated three years of publishing After School and decided to focus on her Substack full-time. attended the world premiere of Damsel, a hit movie based on her novel. ’s novel The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao was included in the New York Times’s list of funniest books since Catch-22.
In the press: Vogue wrote about how the fashion community is moving to Substack. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news ofrelaunching The Borowitz Report on Substack. was a guest on the Savage Love podcast, is running a five-part series on BBC Radio 4, and was interviewed on Deutschlandradio. ’s Substack on the microbiome was featured in Vogue.
Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Let us know in the comments.
