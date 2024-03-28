Updating your About page: The About page is important for converting viewers to subscribers. It’s worth revisiting yours from time to time for an update, and considering adding a video (see above). Learn more .

Chatbot question of the week: How do I see and manage who I’m following on Substack?



Some writers are asking the chatbot about how to understand their followers on Substack. To see who is following you on Substack, go to your profile and click on the subscriber count above your publication. You’ll be taken to a page where you can view who you’re following and who is following you.

Remember, you can follow someone without subscribing to their Substack publication—if you’re interested in them and want to see their notes but not yet committed to giving them your email address—and you can unfollow someone without unsubscribing from their publication. To learn more about how followers work, read this note from our founder

