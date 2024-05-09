Welcome to another edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and community-building opportunities, all in one place.

In recent weeks, we’ve shipped major improvements for community building on Substack, including new tools for customizing your Chat space and filtering your activity feed, in addition to improved search and transcripts.

News

Chat improvements. Publishers can now paywall an entire Chat: This allows you to limit your Chat space to paying subscribers only, not just individual threads. You can also paywall a Chat space and conversations to founding-tier subscribers only. Meanwhile, your subscribers are now able to search your Chat space for an old thread and new chats, and replies now load in real time, making it easier to participate in conversations about live events. Learn more

Contributor visibility. When you give someone contributor privileges to your publication, they will have more restricted access. They will be able to see your Posts tab to view, edit, and publish drafts, but they will not have access to more private information, such as the subscribers tab or the recipients table. Learn more

Activity feed superpowers. Many publishers shared feedback that they struggle to keep up with all the interactions with subscribers and followers. So we’ve made the activity feed easier to filter (by replies and mentions or restacks). More improvements are coming soon.

Upgraded search. When you click the search icon in the navigation bar, you will now see a new modal that allows you to search for profiles or publications faster than before. We plan to continue improving search as a powerful tool for discovery.

Full-screen transcripts. Substack publishers can auto-generate a text version of an audio or video post for free. These transcripts now appear in a full-screen layout so they’re easier to read and follow along. Listeners can search the transcript and jump to specific parts of the audio by clicking the text. Learn more

Reading history: Easily access a list of all posts you’ve recently read by going to your Home tab, and clicking the “History” icon on the left of the reading queue. (This feature is currently only available on the web.)

Resources

Chat inspiration: Publications with active chats are growing their revenue at twice the rate of publications without them. Read our new resource rounding up successful strategies for building a community on Substack.

Apply for the Substack Creator Studio. We’re excited to open applications for Substack Creator Studio, a fellowship for the next wave of video stars who want to build their shows and communities on Substack. Learn more and apply

Product walk-throughs: Check out our new product walk-through videos on how to set up a podcast, video, or voiceover for your Substack publication.

Chatbot question of the week: What are sections and when should I use them?

We recommend you use sections to organize discrete email lists, for example a group of people who want to hear about a niche topic separate from the main publication’s scope.



Sections are particularly useful for podcasters. We recommend that you always set up a new section for a podcast on Substack, because adding a section unlocks more website design customization and the ability for you and your audience to more seamlessly control their experience (for instance, making the podcast emails default opt-in or default opt-out). For a comprehensive, visual step-by-step on how to set up a section, see this help center article.

Community

Substack writers and creators gather in Washington D.C., Munich, and Berlin

