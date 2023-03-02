The way your Substack looks is part of how you communicate your value and message to the world. Substack makes it simple to customize the way your publication looks and feels—no design chops required.

Customize your Substack

Cookbook author Mark Bittman uses homepage links to list all his books.

Logo

You can upload a custom logo for your Substack. It’ll be small, so we recommend keeping the icon clear and simple. To create a logo, you can use free tools like Canva, Looka, or The Noun Project.

Publication theme

You can personalize your publication layout, colors, and font styles in the theme settings. You can also optionally add sidebar links or edit your navigation bar.

Publication URL

You can change your publication’s subdomain URL via your settings. If you’d like to use your own URL, Substack allows you to set up a custom domain.