Today we’re introducing embeds for prediction markets from Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction platform, and marking the launch of its new Substack,

.

Polymarket’s prediction markets provide a way to follow news on some of the most hotly debated topics across current events, sports, politics, crypto, and more. By embedding markets in your posts, you can augment and enhance your reporting, making your stories more visually appealing and offering a direct link to a quantitative view of your area of coverage.

To embed prediction data in your post, simply paste the relevant Polymarket link into the Substack editor. On the Polymarket website, open the odds you'd like to embed and hover over a single market. Click the “copy link” button to get the shareable link. Drop it into a Substack post, and it will convert into an embedded widget that automatically refreshes with the latest odds.

We’re especially excited to introduce this new feature to coincide with the advent of the 2024 Paris Olympics, on which Polymarket is providing comprehensive coverage. Will Canada win gold in men’s basketball? Is the USA going to take home the most medals? Will Nadal win gold in tennis? Now you can add Polymarket’s dynamic odds for each of those questions to your posts on Substack.

Some of the best coverage of the 2024 Games is already happening on Substack. Pop culture writers

of Drinks With Broads have

with their paid subscribers. U.K. political writer

of Comment is Freed has been

with epic previews. And readers can look forward to a play-by-play commentary from Olympics-obsessed sportswriter

, who for two weeks has been publishing

that breaks down a different Olympic sport every day.

Substack writers have already been using Polymarket’s prediction markets in areas beyond sports, too. You can see examples from politics writers Nate Silver and Gabe Fleisher, crypto forecaster Jay, and business writer Karim Fanous, among many others.

Welcoming The Oracle to Substack

Polymarket is also launching its first-ever news site on Substack. At

, readers will find insights and analysis gleaned from the thousands of markets that are active on Polymarket’s trading platform.

will feature a regular roundup of notable markets and their key statistics, along with in-depth analyses of some of the hottest issues of the day.

“Launching The Oracle on Substack represents a significant step in our mission to help people make sense of the world using the power of markets,” Polymarket’s VP of business development, David Rosenberg, says. “We hope that readers can better understand global events through a probabilistic lens and make more informed decisions.”

Are you someone who would find the prediction market embed valuable? Please give it a try, and share your feedback with us in the comments.

