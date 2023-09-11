A blank page and an endless horizon of posts to manage alone can be intimidating. What should you publish and when? How will you stick to your ideal publishing schedule?

For independent writers, having an underpinning editorial calendar and strategy can help you publish consistently, with a steady uptick of subscribers. And it means over time that you have fewer decisions to make and can focus on writing.

But unless you are a journalist or have worked for a media organization, it’s hard to know where to start with calendaring tools, goal-setting, and creating your own tone-of-voice document.

In this series we’ll cover:

We’re writers teaching writers at Substack, and encourage everyone to share their own tips and insights in the comments on each post and over in Notes.