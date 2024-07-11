Notes is the best way to reach new audiences within the Substack app. When you share short-form posts, images, and videos on Notes, they land on the home feed of your subscribers, followers, and the broader Substack network. Here, you can experiment with new ideas, share what you’re reading, and get to know other publishers. Writers and creators who post three or more thoughtful notes during the week they launch their Substack gain 50% more total subscribers than those who don’t.

Brand new to Substack, or just new to Notes? Here are four tips to get started:

Post an introductory video: Give potential subscribers a sense of what to expect from your Substack and who you are with a short welcome video. With one click, law and government teacher Sharon McMahon restacked her introduction video to celebrate the launch of The Preamble :

Preview an upcoming post: Gauge interest in ideas, test formats, and get quick feedback from readers. Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya teases his monthly content series, Deep Dives , by releasing the table of contents in his notes:

Find your peers: People across the Substack network are eager to introduce themselves, pitch their work, and join interesting conversations. Since launching The Books That Made Us , M. E. Rothwell has discovered 50 contributors and thousands of subscribers by posing questions and amplifying fellow writers in notes:

Share your discoveries: Give new followers and subscribers a window into your world by posting links, photos, videos, or observations about daily life.

It may take a moment to find your audience in Notes, but your existing followers and subscribers can help. Let them know on your social channels and in your next Substack post that they can keep up with you on Notes by downloading the Substack app.

Notes is a casual place for experimentation and to build a relationship with your readers. Get started here:

