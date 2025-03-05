Substack is designed to help creators grow and connect with a powerful suite of publishing, community, and discovery tools. You can expand your reach through recommendations and the Substack app, engage directly with your audience in chat and live videos, and seamlessly publish or migrate your posts, podcasts, and videos—all while maintaining full ownership of your business. Creators like

,

, and

have successfully switched to Substack from other subscription-based platforms like Patreon, Supercast, and Circle, bringing their audiences with them and building thriving communities on the platform.

Substack’s Creator Accelerator Fund program offers a financial guarantee to make migration even easier, ensuring that accepted creators don’t lose any existing revenue when transitioning from another subscription-based platform. YouTuber

discussed transitioning from Patreon to Substack through this program, saying:

“Substack as a platform corresponds much better with what I like to make and what I feel is valuable to people. I can also continue to provide the same benefits that I have offered on Patreon, but over on Substack—but the same can’t be said the other way around.”

Thinking about making the move? Check out the step-by-step guide below, or watch the video to learn more.

Ensure a smooth transition

1. Announce your move

Start by letting your audience know you’re making the switch to Substack. Share the news on your current platform, whether it’s Patreon, Supercast, Circle, or elsewhere, and explain why this is a positive change. Whether it’s for better tools, more creative freedom, or a stronger connection with your community, make it clear why you’re making this move and how it will benefit them.

, the creator of Tuca & Bertie and designer and producer of BoJack Horseman, joined Substack through the Accelerator program. She shared why she decided to make the switch in a dedicated post on her Patreon, saying:

“While Patreon has been great in helping me grow to this point, I’m excited about the fun capabilities of Substack (video! chat!) and want to expand this newsletter to be even more interactive, with drawing prompts to help you explore your creativity and demos showing my process and techniques.”

2. Migrate your subscribers

Export your paid member list from your current platform and import it into Substack. If you’re transitioning from a platform like Patreon, where you don’t own subscriber payment details, offering a free month on Substack can help ensure that your subscribers don’t lose access during the move. When the free period ends, they’ll be prompted to update their payment details. A few reminders and a personal note from you can go a long way in encouraging them to continue their support. Learn more

If you have a free subscriber email list, import it to Substack next so those followers continue receiving your updates and content without any gaps.

3. Set up payments on Substack

From your Settings page, create an account on Stripe, Substack’s payment provider. If you already own a Stripe account, the process is even easier. Simply connect Stripe in Substack’s settings, and your payment processing will continue uninterrupted.

4. Make an announcement with a launch video

Once everything is set up, make a big announcement with a launch video on Substack. Treat this as a fresh start: welcome your audience, share your excitement, and clearly explain why this move matters. Most importantly, remind paid subscribers to re-enter their payment details to continue their membership. Send this message to everyone—both free and paid subscribers–—so no one misses it.

The creators of

,

and

, used this approach when moving to Substack through the Accelerator program. They welcomed their community with a video post, setting the tone for their new home on Substack.

5. Share the news on your external channels

Spread the word on your social media channels to let everyone know they can now find you on Substack. This is also a great opportunity to turn casual followers into subscribers—and, ideally, paying supporters. Be sure to pin the post on your Instagram for extra visibility.

Retain and engage your audience

6. Remind your subscribers to update their payment info, if applicable

People are busy, and not everyone will update their payment details right away. Remind your audience several times over the course of the first month to re-enter their payment info so they don’t lose access. A single announcement isn’t enough; keep it top of mind with follow-ups via email, posts, and even a quick video message.

7. Make your first 30 days on Substack big

Your first month on Substack is your chance to set the tone for what’s to come. Lean into live video, Substack Chat, and Notes to create excitement and show your audience that you’re doing bigger and better things here.

For example,

, who recently

, immediately jumped into live video to take her community behind the scenes of her whirlwind schedule traveling between Brazil, Paris, L.A., and Austin. She made it clear that she’s embracing Substack’s interactive features, saying, “

Lives are going to be my new thing on Substack.”

By staying active and engaged in your first month, you’ll help subscribers see the value of your move and encourage more of them to stick around for the long term.

Any questions? Check out the support page. And if you’ve successfully migrated your paid audience to Substack from another platform, what’s the best piece of advice you’d share with others making the switch?

