The Substack app drives more than 30% of all paid subscriptions, making it a major source of discovery and discussion. Until now, however, it hasn’t always been possible to upgrade to a paid subscription directly in the app.

That’s changing. Apple now allows Substack to include external links for paid subscriptions in the iOS app in the U.S., while also requiring that all publications offer in-app purchase (IAP) as an option.

Subscriptions purchased via Apple’s IAP have different fees, payout timing, and billing controls compared with web-based subscriptions. This FAQ explains those differences and the tools Substack has built to help you protect your revenue, maintain your subscriber relationships, and stay in control.

Basics

What is IAP?

In-app purchase (IAP) is Apple’s required payment system for buying digital content inside iOS apps. Apple has long required that any app selling paid content must offer IAP, which includes a 15% to 30% commission: 30% during the first year of a subscription, dropping to 15% starting in the second year of continuous billing.

Will this affect all my payments or just app subscriptions?

Only new subscriptions purchased in the iOS app via Apple’s IAP are affected.

Web-based checkout in the app (shown to U.S. subscribers) is unaffected and works like all other web subscriptions.

Subscriptions purchased on desktop, mobile web, or via email links are also unaffected.

Can I opt out of IAP altogether?

No. To comply with Apple’s App Store rules, IAP will be enabled for all paid publications in the iOS app.

Why do U.S. subscribers see both web checkout and IAP, but international subscribers only see IAP?

Due to a recent U.S. court ruling (Epic Games v. Apple), apps in the U.S. can display a link to an external web-based payment option alongside IAP. Apple does not allow this outside the U.S., so international subscribers only see IAP.

Apple does have an alternative payment program in the EU/U.K., but it comes with additional fees and complex requirements. We’re evaluating whether it would meaningfully benefit publishers, and will update you if we decide to support it in the future.

For users in the U.S., this is what the subscribe screen in the app now looks like:

What about Android users?

This change only affects the iOS app. Android users cannot currently purchase subscriptions in the app.

Pricing and controls

How will my prices be set for Apple’s IAP option?

To protect your earnings, Substack will automatically set your price in the iOS app higher for subscriptions purchased through Apple’s in-app purchase (IAP) system. This increase offsets Apple’s fee, so you receive approximately the same payout you would for a web-based subscription.

What happens to my IAP price if I change my web subscription price?

If you have automatic price adjustment turned on, your Apple in-app purchase (IAP) price will automatically recalculate whenever you change your web subscription price. This ensures that the IAP price continues to offset Apple’s fee so you receive approximately the same net earnings from both payment flows.

How do I turn off the automatic price adjustment?

This feature is optional. You can disable it anytime in your billing settings under in-app pricing options.

What happens if I turn off the automatic price adjustment for Apple’s IAP?

If you disable automatic price adjustment in your settings, your Apple IAP price will approximately match your web price going forward, so you will earn less after Apple’s fees.

New IAP subscribers will see this updated price. Existing IAP subscribers will keep the price they originally paid through Apple unless they cancel and resubscribe.

Can I offer discounts or promotions through IAP?

No. Apple does not support discount codes, founding subscriptions, or custom promotions for IAP. These features remain available via web-based subscriptions.

Payouts and fees

How long does it take to get paid for IAP subscriptions?

Apple pays Substack monthly, typically up to 45 days after the end of the month. This means that for all IAP subscriptions purchased in January, you can expect to see earnings in your Stripe account by mid-March. Substack will always deposit your earnings as soon as we receive them from Apple.

Web-based subscriptions (including U.S. web checkout in the app) are paid out on our normal schedule.

Does Substack keep a larger share of IAP payments?

No. Substack will continue to take a 10% fee based on your original web price.

Our share does not increase with the adjusted pricing to account for Apple’s fees, and we’re not benefiting from Apple’s cut.

How are refunds handled for subscriptions purchased in the iOS app?

It depends on the payment method:

In-app purchase (IAP) : Refunds are handled by Apple. Subscribers can request a refund directly through the App Store.

Web checkout (U.S. web payment link in the app): Refunds are processed through Stripe and can be managed from your Substack dashboard.

What currencies does Apple support for IAP?

Apple supports in-app purchases in all currencies available in the App Store for the subscriber’s country. Pricing is automatically converted from your set IAP price using Apple’s currency conversion rates. You cannot set different IAP prices by currency; adjustments must be made to your base price, which Apple then converts for all supported markets.

Data and subscriber relationships

Will I still get the email addresses of IAP subscribers?

Yes. You’ll receive the subscriber’s email address regardless of whether they paid via the web-based flow or IAP.

Will I have full billing info for IAP subscribers?

No. Apple handles IAP billing, so details like payment method aren’t shared. For web-based subscriptions (including U.S. web checkout in the app), you retain full billing info.

What happens if I leave Substack?

For IAP subscribers, Apple does not transfer billing relationships between platforms. You will still have access to their email addresses, so you can reach out and invite them to re-subscribe elsewhere.

We’ve also built a process to make this outreach easier for creators who decide to move their business off Substack. Our support team can work with you directly to guide you through your options.

Web-based subscriptions (including those from U.S. web checkout in the app) transfer normally with full billing information.

Why this change is happening

Why is Substack adding IAP now?

Apple requires it for any app selling digital content. We previously offered IAP as an opt-in feature, but Apple is now enforcing full compliance, so we must make IAP available for all paid publications.

How is this different from other platforms?

The underlying Apple rules are the same, but our timing works to your advantage. Thanks to a recent court ruling, U.S. subscribers will still see web-based checkout as the default. Many other platforms were required to implement IAP before this option existed, giving their users no alternative to Apple’s in-app payment flow.

Will this hurt my growth?

No, we expect it to help by making it faster and easier for subscribers to pay without leaving the app. In-app payments remove extra steps, potentially leading to more conversions, especially from casual readers or those on mobile.

If you have any questions or feedback, leave a comment below or contact Support.

