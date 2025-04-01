Welcome to the latest edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events, all in one place. Today, we’re highlighting live video scheduling, updated categories, and a new tool that helps you choose the title your audience is most likely to open.

We’re always striving to improve this series, and value your input. Please share any feedback or suggestions in the comments.

News

Live video scheduling: Writers and creators using the iOS app can now schedule their streams in advance, making it easier to build anticipation and boost turnout. Scheduling a live video generates an RSVP link that prompts subscribers to add the event to their calendar and can be shared via Notes, posts, and social media. Ahead of the livestream, automated email and in-app reminders ensure that your audience won’t miss a moment. Learn more about scheduling a live video in the help center.

Live video stats: Creators who publish the full recording of their livestreams can now see stats for their videos. These stats combine data from both the live session and the posted recording. You’ll be able to track video watch time, views, engagement, revenue, and new subscribers. Learn more about live video stats in the help center.

New categories: We’ve added new subcategories for our most popular topics. Under Culture, for example, you can now see topics like Movies & TV, Pop Culture, Video Games, and more. To check it out, go to your settings, click “Manage Interests,” and choose the subcategories you want to explore. This feature is currently available on web and the iOS app, with Android support coming soon.

New leaderboard views: We’ve expanded leaderboards in the Substack app to make it easier to discover even more voices across the platform. You can access leaderboards through the category tabs at the top of the Notes feed or by clicking on a publisher’s ranking from their profile. The Top Bestseller view highlights the highest-earning publications, while the Rising view and the New Bestseller tab spotlight fast-growing publications, including those that became Bestsellers in the past 30 days. Learn more about leaderboards in the help center.

Publisher stats in the app: Accessible from your profile page in the app, these stats provide a real-time snapshot of overall performance. Stats for subscriber growth, total revenue, and post views from the past 30 days make it easier to understand what’s working and where to focus. Soon, we’ll also introduce a metric to show how close you are to earning your first (or next) Bestseller badge. Learn more about in-app publisher stats in the help center.

Music mode: Creators can now enable “music mode” during livestreams on iOS to disable audio processing and noise cancellation, preserving the original sound of their live video. To activate it, start a livestream, tap the music note icon on the right side of the screen, click “Change Wide Spectrum,” and then select “Wide Spectrum” from the pop-up window. Learn more about music mode in the help center.

App redesigns: We’ve rolled out exciting improvements and new controls in the Substack app. Here’s an overview of the latest updates. Subscriptions tab: Keeping up with your subscriptions is the core function of the Substack app, and we’ve made it even easier. The “Inbox” tab is now called “Subscriptions,” and we’ve introduced a new grid-style view with larger title cards to make browsing posts more intuitive. You can now choose to view posts chronologically or sort by priority within your subscriptions to ensure you never miss an update from your favorite publishers. Filters at the top let you quickly view audio and video posts, content from paid subscriptions, saved posts, and recently viewed items. Media tab: Discovery is equally important, especially for long-form content like podcasts and interviews, where surfacing key moments can be a challenge. To address this, we’ve redesigned the media tab into a scrollable feed that makes exploring multimedia content easier and more engaging. This update helps subscribers discover content they care about while giving creators more opportunities to grow their audiences. If a clip catches your interest, a prominent button lets you dive into the full post. We’ve also added a “Subscribe” button to help you stay connected to creators whose work resonates. For now, the feed features short clips from video posts, with long-form video and podcast previews coming soon



Resources

Live Video Scheduling Q&A: Following the launch of live video scheduling, Substack product manager Zach Taylor will be hosting a live Q&A on Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. PT to walk through the new feature, share best practices, and answer questions. RSVP to the livestream and add it to your calendar.

Live Video Shows Masterclass: In case you missed it, we hosted a virtual masterclass covering best practices and key features for launching your own live show. You can view the full recording at the bottom of our Live Video Shows Guide.

Legal support for creators: We've partnered with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) to protect publishers who are targeted by the government for the content of their work. Learn more about how Substack provides legal support to writers, and apply via the Substack Defender Program.

Chatbot question of the week: I’d like to move previous posts from another platform to my Substack. Is that possible? Substack supports importing content from various platforms, including Medium, Ghost, WordPress, Mailchimp, Beehiiv, SeekingAlpha, Tumblr, and Blogspot. To import your posts: Log into your account and go to Settings. Click Import/Export in the left navigation. Click “Import posts.” Paste your blog/newsletter URL. Select “Import” once your archive is found. You can also upload a .csv file of your posts. If your platform isn’t listed, check if it has an RSS feed, as we support imports from platforms like Squarespace and ConvertKit through RSS.

Community

Substack Reads is now The Substack Post. The new name reflects the publication’s expanded ambition: to help you connect with and appreciate great culture in all its forms—writing, film, imagery, video, audio, and in-person experiences.

Photo credits: Top row by Anna Maria Lopez; middle and bottom rows by Paige Powell

