Live video is emerging as a valuable tool on Substack, offering creators a new way to connect with their audience and build their creative business. Now many creators are making Live Video a regular part of their programming. Substackers such as

and

are launching recurring live shows, joining others who cover topics from cooking to politics to sports.

With more publishers experimenting with this format, we’ve rounded up a few quick lessons about how to host a live show that builds community and grows your business—simply by talking into your phone.

Learn more: How to go live

We aim to provide a comprehensive set of tools for publishers across mediums, adding value for subscribers and expanding audiences within and beyond the Substack network. Even if video isn’t usually your preferred medium, it might pay to explore—our data shows that writers and creators who use video grow their revenue 2.5 times as fast as those who don’t.

Whether you’re interested in experimenting or ready to build a regular live show, now is a great time to give it a try. Here are a few tips to help you make it happen.

Launching your own live video show

1. Try going live—then make it a habit

Getting comfortable with live video is the first step toward making it a valuable part of your content strategy. Start by going live a few times to experiment with the format, engage with your audience in real time, and see what resonates. Once you’ve tested the waters, we recommend establishing a regular schedule of livestreams. When your audience knows when to tune in, it builds consistency, strengthens engagement, and creates community.

Start by going live once a week and informing your subscribers via a dedicated Substack post so they know what to expect.

’s announcement about their new show,

, is a good example.

Subscribers can tune in to watch your live videos from the app or on their desktop computers. If you’d like to maximize viewership while adding value for paid subscribers, you can keep the live video open to everyone while making the live chat within it exclusive to paid subscribers, like Jessica Reed Kraus did during her conversation with Meghan McCain. This can offer another revenue stream and foster an exclusive community experience.

Jessica Reed Kraus is launching a new live video show, House Guests .

2. Leverage collaborations to build a guest list

Collaborations are a powerful growth tool that allow you to access the Substack network, introduce your work to new audiences, and grow your subscriber base. By inviting fellow creators to stream with you, you’re tapping into their community while offering your subscribers fresh perspectives and dynamic conversations.

Looking for collaborators? Revisit publishers you’ve worked with in the past. Checking your audience overlap can also help identify valuable collaboration opportunities: it shows publications with the same subscribers on their email list, letting you spot potential partners. To explore these insights, go to Stats in your dashboard and select Subscriber Report.

Since joining Substack,

has seen incredible growth by going live daily with other publishers. He’s even brought friends and colleagues onto the platform—many of whom weren’t on Substack before. After creating an account, they were able to jump straight into engaging discussions.

Whether it’s a guest interview, a panel discussion, or a casual conversation, streaming with others can elevate your content, foster meaningful interactions, and attract new subscribers.

“Live video on Substack brings newsmakers and influential voices together in a way we haven’t seen before on other platforms. I recommend inviting guests to join your live videos, whether they are established voices on Substack or new to the platform, as it is an excellent way to grow your audience and produce content your subscribers will love.” —Jim Acosta

2. Post the recording

After your live session ends, the recording is automatically saved as a draft in your Substack posts. To make publishing even easier, we’ve introduced automated enhancements, which refine your recorded live video by trimming dead space at the beginning, enhancing audio and video quality, and reformatting the layout into a polished side-by-side view. This ensures that your video looks professional and is ready to share with minimal effort.

goes live to break down the latest NFL news, then shares the recording so his community can keep the discussion going, even if they missed it live.

3. Share clips on social media (and Notes)

Maximize your reach by sharing short clips from your live video. Substack automatically generates ready-to-post highlights, making it easy to share with just a few clicks. Posting these clips on Notes, X, Instagram, and TikTok will help attract new subscribers and drive engagement back to your Substack publication.

Learn more: How to create a clip

shared a clip from her cooking demo on Notes, while

posted a highlight from her conversation with

on Instagram.

4. Coming soon: Live video scheduling and RSVP emails

We’re constantly improving the live video experience, and soon you’ll be able to schedule live sessions in advance and send RSVP emails to your audience. This will help you build anticipation and maximize attendance for your events.

Substack Live Video is one of many tools we’re building to help writers and creators deepen their connection with their audience. Whether you’re hosting interviews with fellow Substackers, engaging subscribers in live Q&As, or sharing behind-the-scenes moments, live video makes it easy to bring your work to life in new ways. Even if you don’t typically use video, live shows offer a fresh way to engage with your audience that fits seamlessly into your existing workflow.

To help you get started, we’re hosting a virtual masterclass covering best practices and key features for launching your own live show. This session is open to all creators and will take place on Zoom on Wednesday, March 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. ET. Sign up below to join!

