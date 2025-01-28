Welcome to another edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events in one place. Today, we’re highlighting product updates that translate posts into different languages, the upcoming Substack Market Forecast Summit, and publishers’ insights on how to find success with key features.

We’re continually striving to improve this series, and we value your input. Please share any feedback or suggestions in the comments.

News

New language translations: The app now supports six additional language translations on web, including French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Brazilian Portuguese. Feedback on any of the translations is much appreciated and can be shared using this form. Learn more about translations in our Help Center.

Live video previews in the feed: Livestream previews now appear in the feed, helping more people find and join your broadcasts. Previews only appear for streams open to everyone. To opt out, just gate your stream to subscribers. Make sure to update to the latest app version to see these changes! Learn more about gating your livestream in our Help Center.

New community moderation tools in app: We’re continuing to introduce more tools that allow Substack users and publishers to set their own terms of engagement on the platform. Admins and contributors can now ban post commenters via the app, a capability previously limited to the web, offering greater control over community interactions and helping maintain a positive discussion environment across all platforms. Learn more about banning in our Help Center.

Resources

Own your space on the internet: In a recent post, the Substack founders noted the risks of depending solely on a social platforms that don’t let you control your relationship with your audience—an especially relevant issue with the looming possibility of a TikTok ban in the U.S.

Migrate your paid subscription audience to Substack: ​​ Join us on Tuesday, February 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. ET, for the Substack Masterclass for Accelerating Creator Growth. By the end of this session, you’ll have a clear roadmap for migrating your paid subscription audience from other platforms, monetizing, and growing on Substack—with insights from successful creators who’ve already made the switch. Register here.

Mastering live video: Dan Harris went live with Substack CEO Chris Best to discuss his strategies for success, including creative use cases for live video, promoting a livestream in advance, and collaborating with other publishers.

went live Build community with Chat: Wendy MacNaughton , who publishes DrawTogether with WendyMac , shared her thoughts on building a community-first Substack and finding success with 30 Days of Drawing. She highlights how she segments the experience for free and paid subscribers, which prompts work best in Chat, and how she maintains momentum after 30 Days of Drawing ends.

shared her thoughts Chatbot question of the week: How do I manage who can send messages to the chat during my live video? When hosting a live video on Substack, you can customize who can access the chat feature. Simply adjust the settings on your Account Settings page under Notifications. Use the drop-down menu under “Allow live chats from” to choose whether to allow everyone, all subscribers, or only paid or founding subscribers to participate.

Community

Highlights from the Substack Politics happy hour in D.C.

Writer drinks in New Zealand

TikTok Liberation Prize winner: Independent journalist and attorney Aaron Parnas won Substack’s TikTok Liberation Prize. He went live with Substack CEO Chris Best for a conversation about moving his community to Substack, what sets Substack apart from other platforms, and how to craft a successful multiplatform content strategy.

