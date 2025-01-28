More languages, live video previews in the feed, and new community moderation tools in the app
Welcome to another edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events in one place. Today, we’re highlighting product updates that translate posts into different languages, the upcoming Substack Market Forecast Summit, and publishers’ insights on how to find success with key features.
News
New language translations: The app now supports six additional language translations on web, including French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Brazilian Portuguese. Feedback on any of the translations is much appreciated and can be shared using this form. Learn more about translations in our Help Center.
Live video previews in the feed: Livestream previews now appear in the feed, helping more people find and join your broadcasts. Previews only appear for streams open to everyone. To opt out, just gate your stream to subscribers. Make sure to update to the latest app version to see these changes! Learn more about gating your livestream in our Help Center.
New community moderation tools in app: We’re continuing to introduce more tools that allow Substack users and publishers to set their own terms of engagement on the platform. Admins and contributors can now ban post commenters via the app, a capability previously limited to the web, offering greater control over community interactions and helping maintain a positive discussion environment across all platforms. Learn more about banning in our Help Center.
Resources
Own your space on the internet: In a recent post, the Substack founders noted the risks of depending solely on a social platforms that don’t let you control your relationship with your audience—an especially relevant issue with the looming possibility of a TikTok ban in the U.S.
Migrate your paid subscription audience to Substack: Join us on Tuesday, February 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. ET, for the Substack Masterclass for Accelerating Creator Growth. By the end of this session, you’ll have a clear roadmap for migrating your paid subscription audience from other platforms, monetizing, and growing on Substack—with insights from successful creators who’ve already made the switch. Register here.
Mastering live video:went live with Substack CEO to discuss his strategies for success, including creative use cases for live video, promoting a livestream in advance, and collaborating with other publishers.
Build community with Chat:, who publishes , shared her thoughts on building a community-first Substack and finding success with 30 Days of Drawing. She highlights how she segments the experience for free and paid subscribers, which prompts work best in Chat, and how she maintains momentum after 30 Days of Drawing ends.
Chatbot question of the week: How do I manage who can send messages to the chat during my live video?
When hosting a live video on Substack, you can customize who can access the chat feature. Simply adjust the settings on your Account Settings page under Notifications. Use the drop-down menu under “Allow live chats from” to choose whether to allow everyone, all subscribers, or only paid or founding subscribers to participate.
Community
Substack Market Forecast Summit: Join us this Friday, January 31, for the Substack Market Forecast Summit. This virtual event will feature live conversations with leading finance, business, and economics publishers, streamed on the Substack app. Whether you’re an investor or just curious about the economic outlook, the summit will offer key insights into the year ahead.
Throughout the day, you can expect to hearof chatting with Stripe CEO ; of in conversation with of ; of in discussion with of ; of with Sequoia Capital partner Andrew Reed; and more. Find the full schedule here.
Substack Politics happy hour in D.C.: Substack Politics hosted a happy hour to celebrate independent journalism, bringing together guests including, , , , , , , , George Conway, , , , , , , , , , , , and many, many more.
Burns Night in NYC: Substack kicked off the year with a lively Burns Night at a speakeasy in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, bringing together an eclectic mix of publishers for an evening of sharp critiques, hard truths, and good Scotch. Each took the stage to deliver their “burn” on something that irked them—took on fresh water fish, dismantled so-called “simple” recipes, and took aim at… ’ tweets. A huge thank you to all our readers who joined, including , , , , , , , , and , for making it a night to remember.
Writer drinks in New Zealand: Substack co-founderwelcomed a group of writers and creators in his homeland of New Zealand for a celebration of the growing community of publishers building their own media businesses on Substack. Guests included , , , , , , as well as visiting American , and other writers, journalists, and publishers, who gathered to share insights, swap stories, and discuss the future of independent publishing over drinks.
TikTok Liberation Prize winner: Independent journalist and attorneywon Substack’s TikTok Liberation Prize. He went live with Substack CEO for a conversation about moving his community to Substack, what sets Substack apart from other platforms, and how to craft a successful multiplatform content strategy.
In the press: Southern Living creditedas the inspiration behind adding espresso powder to its latest banana bread recipe. Glossy featured of ’s insights on the benefits of LED light therapy for skin health, while Marie Claire included commentary from , , Rachel Solomon, and in its 2025 fashion trends roundup. Inc. published an interview with about her “hotshot rule” and how it helps her perform her best. New Beauty spoke with about launching Love Wellness on QVC and expanding the community to include more women in their 50s. Vox cited on how the body positivity movement shifted rigid beauty standards to the face—driving demand for anti-aging products, injectables, and facelifts. Bloomberg covered the ways analyst job cuts on Wall Street are reshaping equity research, citing how Alex Morris and earn incomes outside of their Wall Street roles, while others, like Jerry Diao, are working toward building a sustainable career through content creation. Vogue Business featured in a piece on food trends, describing how concept stores like Pop Up Grocer and Happier Grocery are becoming curated destinations for high-quality food. NPR covered ’s new “Musk Watch” series, which will provide twice-weekly updates—one deep dive or scoop on Elon Musk and another aggregating reports to track his latest moves. Sports Illustrated shared ’s insights on potential trade destinations for Jimmy Butler.
Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Email milestone@substackinc.com or let us know in the comments.
