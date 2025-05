Milestones:

is among the

of the prestigious O. Henry Prize celebrating short stories of exceptional merit.

has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for illustrated reporting and commentary.

and

were

to the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. Writers

,

,

, and

are celebrating a year of creativity as part of New Writing North’s A Writing Chance 2024-25 fellowship, which pairs mentors like

and

with talent in the north of England. In Summerland, California,

with Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver as they discussed the memoir

I Am Maria

’s film LOOK recently

on Substack.

And at just over half a year old,

is already

with The Guardian

and

Financial Times for one of the U.K.’s most prestigious investigative journalism awards.