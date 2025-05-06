New notification controls, audio-only livestreams, and a big party in Washington, D.C.
Bulletin: News, resources, and community updates
Welcome to the latest edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events, all in one place. Today, we’re highlighting audio-only live video, new notification settings that give you more control, and sharing details about the New Media party we threw in Washington, D.C.
News
Notification management. We’ve revamped notification settings in the app and on web to give you more precise control over how and when you’re notified about new posts, comments, and Notes.
Additional notification settings: Decide where and how you want to receive each type of notification—email, push, or both—for new posts, comments, and Notes. You’ll find these controls in your Notification Settings.
Pause notifications on Notes: You can now pause notifications related to individual Notes. Just tap the three-dot menu on any Note—whether it’s in your feed, profile, or elsewhere—and select “Pause notifications” to mute updates from that thread.
Audio-only live video. Starting next week, publishers will be able to go live without turning on their camera with the new audio-only mode. Listeners can join, comment, and subscribe, just like a regular livestream. It’s perfect for lower-pressure updates, call-in-style formats, or for publishers who prefer to remain anonymous. Just click the camera icon to disable video when going live.
Community
The Substack Sessions: Legendary producer, multi-instrumentalist , feminist punk icon , country star , and pioneer were just a few of the artists who hosted 32 live music and conversation sessions celebrating the sound of Substack.
Substackers take D.C.: Substack publishers were the toast of the town over the weekend of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. On Saturday, more than 500 of the country’s leading voices in politics and news gathered at Substack’s New Media party at The Line DC, where, , , , Jessica Reed Kraus, , , , , , , , , , and many others raised a glass to the writers and creators reimagining the future of media. Gossip columnist has the details.
About town:and fetched handsome prices for a gently used toothbrush and some fake Birkins, respectively, at an auction of their personal items for subscribers in New York City. hosted an intimate listening session at Generation Records in Greenwich Village, with song picks and stories from , , , , and . At a dinner in Paris, , , , , , and Camille Aumont Carnel celebrated Substack’s growing community in France. The marked their April launch with friends , , , and at a tiki bar in New York.
Milestones:is among the winners of the prestigious O. Henry Prize celebrating short stories of exceptional merit. has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for illustrated reporting and commentary. and were named to the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. Writers , , , and are celebrating a year of creativity as part of New Writing North’s A Writing Chance 2024-25 fellowship, which pairs mentors like and with talent in the north of England. In Summerland, California, went live with Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver as they discussed the memoir I Am Maria. ’s film LOOK recently premiered on Substack. And at just over half a year old, is already going head-to-head with The Guardian and Financial Times for one of the U.K.’s most prestigious investigative journalism awards.
In the press: Adweek spotlighted TV news personalities, , , and launching shows on Substack. Fashion writer talked to Elle about tariffs, thrifting, and the Midwest’s favorite recession-proof brands. In The Atlantic, ’s was quoted on the treasury market. Subway Takes interviewer went behind the mic for WNYC’s Death, Sex & Money. In the New York Times, weighed in on the job she once made iconic: editor in chief of Vanity Fair. Entertainment Weekly reported on Cobra Kai star ’s Substack announcing that she had decided to leave acting. Forbes profiled in a story about entrepreneurs who refused to quit. The Hollywood Reporter, The Daily Beast, the Washington Examiner, and The Information all covered that brought to Substack. Inc. and Modern Retail reported ’s Substack debut. Writer and sex researcher was profiled as one of the SF Standard’s SF100. And ’s newsletter was featured in the New York Times.
