We're highlighting audio-only live video, new notification settings that give you more control, and sharing details about the New Media party we threw in Washington, D.C.

Notification management. We’ve revamped notification settings in the app and on web to give you more precise control over how and when you’re notified about new posts, comments, and Notes. Additional notification settings: Decide where and how you want to receive each type of notification—email, push, or both—for new posts, comments, and Notes. You’ll find these controls in your Notification Settings. Pause notifications on Notes: You can now pause notifications related to individual Notes. Just tap the three-dot menu on any Note—whether it’s in your feed, profile, or elsewhere—and select “Pause notifications” to mute updates from that thread.



Audio-only live video. Starting next week, publishers will be able to go live without turning on their camera with the new audio-only mode. Listeners can join, comment, and subscribe, just like a regular livestream. It’s perfect for lower-pressure updates, call-in-style formats, or for publishers who prefer to remain anonymous. Just click the camera icon to disable video when going live.

