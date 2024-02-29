On Substack

Katie @ Substack
Substack Sports
Are you are looking to meet other writers in your category or working towards a similar goal?

Tell us! Please be specific:

--> Who do you want to connect with? Substack categories are a great shared thread for connecting with writers and creators. Or you can get even more specific by niche shared interests. Plus, if you can, connect with writers who are at a similar stage or just ahead of you, to share what you are learning.

--> Why do you want to connect? Maybe it’s for accountability, guidance or simply for fun!

Katie @ Substack
Substack Sports
Do you host an existing community for Substack writers and creators? Let other writers know who you bring together and how they can join.

Grace
Filming in Grayscale
Mar 19

I’d love to connect with creatives, especially those who are in the Philippines (where I’m from), Japan (where I’m now), and the US (where I’ll be moving to)! Aside from writing, I also do photography and love art and music events!

Gedaaminesh Reta
Gedaa’s Substack
Mar 19

Gedaa

anju jagarwal
Mar 18

I love to connect with people who love traval, watching Netflix, Amazon prime or Hotstar or maybe kind hearted. As a person who's sweet with everyone including the people who wrongly did anything with her. I wanna find my own tribe

Danwil Reyes
The Cool Stuff Corner
Mar 12

Thank you, Substack, for this resource. I look forward to connecting and engaging with other like-minded writers in my niche. New subscribers to me are welcome and will be reciprocated. Cheers!

Fred Eichel
Fred’s Substack
Mar 7

I need help. I somehow have two accounts . My first account has my original handle but i have tried everything to get back to that account and cannot get there. Signed out ect ect. I have read all I can on substack and this problem is not addressed. I cannot find a way to contact Substack regarding this. I would gladly pay for someone to help me fix this problem and other set up questions I have.

Crystal Beshara
The Artist's Eye
Mar 6

Thank you for your commitment, so grateful to have found some peeps along the way and hope we can all PICK UP THE TORCH!

🎨 I write about ways we can develop our ARTISTS EYE through mindful practices which open us to noticing beauty in the every day and leads to more GRATITUDE and POSITIVITY. 💫 HAPPY TO CONNECT with others who may find this valuable or sympatico !

David
Tumbleweed Words
Mar 6

Hiya gang hi hi

Cory Sipper
Courage and Kale
Mar 5

Late to the party- but happy to connect. I'm a personal trainer, yoga instructor and plant-based diet enthusiast who writes about healing through the lens of my expertise and also through memoir / personal history. Looking forward to connecting!

Emissions Decisions
Emissions Decisions
Mar 2

I am looking for other cleantech writers. Hoping to highlight eco products and increase awareness to drive adoption and accelerate emissions reductions.

Expand full comment
Darrell Laurant
Dispatches From the Common Grou…
Mar 2

Dear Jay Ann:

It's great that you're getting close to having a manuscript finished. However, Snowflakes in a Blizzard (snowflakesarise.wordpress.com)

snowflakesarise.wordpress.com) has to focus on books that have been published (or self published) for a very practical reason – the idea is to entice potential readers to buy books, and they can't buy something that has no outlet yet.

However, your note reminds me of another issue we all face. Perhaps there could be some better mechanism for disseminating a completed manuscript among a group of writers such as Substack. Any positive comments could be then used in the search for a publisher. It seems to me that a manuscript shouldn't be just an inert prisoner of someone's computer or desk drawer, a caterpillar waiting to hatch – it should be working for the author who created it.

What is your current project about?

Best,

Darrell Laurant

Will Brach
Brach's Thoughts
Mar 2

Anyone who feels lost trying to navigate the world, I'm right there with you. Check out my weekly newsletter, Brach's Thoughts, as I try to formulate my ideas into sentences that sounds pretty. I'd love to connect and read other people's work too! Please give my work a read!!

https://brachsthoughts.substack.com

Trevor Knell
footballwriting.co.uk
Mar 2

Any sports writers, head to sports.substack.co

Florence O.
To Live Life from Soul (A Refle…
Mar 2

Hi I have two SS's. The first going onto 3 years is very niche topic that combines my lived experience returning back to authenticity and soul truth and reconnecting with my body and life. This covers lot of things including deconstructing from Christianity, deconditioning from wider societal and cultural influences, parenting and re-parenting, inner-outer healing, embodiment, complex trauma/ACEs and explores various aspects of spirituality, philosophy and psychology along the way. This has a podcast attached mainly directed towards deconstructing Christians.

The second SS is new. I am an ex-teacher with a love and specialism in psychology. I write to support transitioning teachers find work and create a life they love after years of self-sacrifice and burnout.

I would love to connect with anyone who has an interest in the above and see where it leads.

I am also very interested in connecting with other people with similar lived experiences and other Black and ethnic minority writers in general but particularly non-US.

Heather McPherson
Mar 1

To whoever has a moment - I'm relatively new here & still trying to find out how it works. So far I know how to follow people I.e. read articles & like them & comment. But I still can't work out how to write something....could someone please tell me how I do that then I can invite friends to read my small writings. As an oldie I would really appreciate some easy how to steps, thank you in advance 😊

Dan Pal
PalCinema, Television, & Music
Mar 1

Hi Amar. What am I looking for on your page??

Zoë Björnson
ümlauts
Mar 1

👋 Hey there. I'm Zoë -- looking to connect with other writers and readers around how small things can = big changes. I write about simple habits and playful experiences that help open us up and transform into new ways of living and being. 💛

Jennie Robertson
Mercy, Maine, and Me
Mar 1

I'd love to connect with people who make zines as well as writing on Substack!

mejbcart
mejbcart’s Newsletter
Mar 1

Substack team,

first I stopped to received email messages from readers posting comments under my posts. Today I can't even respond to them any more under my own post, even when trying different types of browsers.

Please, let me know, is this a CENSORSHIP, or some kind of 'strange error'???? PLEASE RESPOND.

Thank you.

Roy Christian Piñon
RC Letters
Mar 1

Is there a directory of the Writer Office Hours? Being naive as someone can be I think it's the best place to start?

Michael Z.
Michael’s Substack
Mar 1

I write poetry, which in terms of obscurity feels more like being in a ditch then a niche.

https://micz.substack.com/p/voice-of-the-fire

Substack really needs to feature more creative writing or (even better) poetry. Or at the very least have a better way of finding more people writing the sort of obscure things one may be interested in.

Najwa
The perks of being Najwa
Mar 1

Hi! I'm Najwa, a nigerian law student that writes fictional comedy, sometimes. Or just random things. So um, i don't know if anyone would be willing to start a community or add me to an already existing one. Thank you in advance❤

Plata
El camino del autodidacta
Mar 1

Buenas! Soy Plata, y tengo 2 proyectos.

El primero ( El camino del autodidacta) es un boletín en el que comparto mis aprendizajes sobre temas variados: filosofía, psicología, historia, ciencia....

El segundo ( Objetivo: Emprender) comparto consejos prácticos sobre marketing y emprendimiento.

Así que me gustaría conectar tanto con otros multipotenciales/ mentes inquietas y con emprendedores. Nos podemos ayudar, y compartir aprendizajes en comunidad :)

Alexander Ipfelkofer
Tales from the Defrag
Mar 1

Connecting to other writers in the fiction, comedy, science, philosophy, history space, a lot of spaces. Let's connect, and exchange thoughts on why baked beans are the future.

Follow the Money
Follow’s Substack
Mar 1

We’ve worked day and night creating the ACA, the GOP nicknamed it

“Obamacare “. The Final bill was originally 5,000 pages long.

David Harold Chester
David’s Substack
Mar 1

As the author of an original new technical explanation of our social system, which unlike all past explanations is logical and not intuitive, I wish to share these important better definitions, analyses, deductions and principles that convert the past so called pseudo-science of macroeconomics into a true one. My 310-page book "Consequential Macroeconomics--Rationalizing About How Our Social System Works", is available in e-copy form and it is offered for free because of my belief that new science should be shared not exploited for profit. chestdher@gmail.com Can we form a group for discussion and development of these ideas?

Matt Renwick
Read by Example
Mar 1

With this final office hours, I want to share that I have paused my paid subscriptions. This pause will remain until Substack makes a commitment to rejecting individuals and organizations who use this platform to incite or cause harm to groups of individuals based on race, ethnicity, or beliefs.

(For background on this topic, you can begin here: https://platformer.substack.com/p/why-platformer-is-leaving-substack)

I didn't think I would have to make this decision when I switched from Wordpress to Substack in 2018.

Heather Heagney
watch this; feel that
Mar 1

Hello everyone! So great to see so many passionate writers in this comment thread! I'm Heather and I'm a writer from Canada who publishes "watch this; feel that" here on Substack -- film & TV recommendations for the mood you're in, or how you want to feel. I also love writing about food, people, travel, mental health, and dogs, but I keep my Substack (so far) limited to my film & TV reviews and recommendations. I'd love to connect with other Canadians out there and also any other writers who are covering lifestyle topics or nerding out on movies & TV like me! I'm early in my journey here on Substack but so far I'm loving it. Let's connect!

Joseph F Wightman
Beatnik Bird
Mar 1

FABU, Thanks. Did I miss this in my welcome to Substack email? Sorry to be snarky but...

Peter Clayborne
Anarchy Unfolds
Mar 1

Glad to have started on Substack when Office Hours was still a thing!

I'm building a community of dreamers and doomers alike, who long for a world without capital or the state.

I want to connect with folks who are imagining how we can live differently here and now, folks ready to craft a toolbox of rest and resistance.

https://open.substack.com/pub/anarchyemergencelove

Brian Sutich
Six String Sunday Club
Mar 1

Hi friends! I'm the founder at Chasing Sound's Six String Sunday. The newsletter has been going out every Sunday for seven years! I'm looking to connect with other guitarists, musicians, and people who record and mix music. I'd also love to connect with people who have a strong passion for listening to all different styles of music...I think we'd get along!

Sunhats and Chardonnay
Sunhats and Chardonnay
Mar 1

Thank you so much.

Part of my struggle right now is trying to determine how many pages the story needs to be. How large is the attention span of a 8-10 year old?

Will they read it in chapters, or will they read it all at once?

Expand full comment
J.T. Ellison
The Creative Edge
Mar 1

In all seriousness, this has been a wonderful resource, and I'm sad it's going away. Happy trails to all.

Sarah Sadie
An Inviting Space
Mar 1

I just joined and started my Substack on Feb 1. I feel like I missed out! I hope maybe there will be a chance to have some kind of office hours on a less frequent basis... this community outpouring and connection is happening because you made a space. Maybe Substack Central could make a space like this four or six times a year? "Post what you do" "post who you want to connect with"

So helpful for beginners like me. And you will keep having newbies. Their experience will be very different without these office hours.

Shelli Nicole
Hi Shelli
Feb 29

I'm honestly looking to connect with other Black and Queer Culture Writers, I want to create opportunities for us to write and share on our substacks and use each other to get our content and culture writing out into the world. Media is in a tough spot right now but we can have each others backs! So if you're interested in culture writing and building that Black Queer Culture Writing Community here on Substack PLEASE DM ME or send me an email at writing@hishelli.com

I love to be organized lol so i can create all we need to link up and help build each other up on this platform!

Karen Cherry
PubStack Success
Feb 29

Thank you Substack team for Office Hours, this place was the inspiration for me to start my 'Help with Substack' publication after successfully building a paid pub under a different account.

I got so many helpful tips and tricks from hanging out here, and met beautiful creators from other topics and niches.

Office hours made me realise that the hive mind knowledge shared here needs a permanent accessible home, which inspired me to create my free publication and (soon) my 'How to Substack' book.

So sad to say goodbye to Office Hours, see you on the other side!

Eric Trules
Santa Fe Substack
Feb 29

How many of you have more than one Substack?

Karen Constable
The Rotten Apple
Feb 29

I'd love to meet other writers serving professionals in the food industry and agri-food chain.

I write for food safety managers and quality managers specifically, but just interested to connect to food industry tech, marketing, sales, managerial, production, growers and others...

🍏🍏🍏

Joseph F Wightman
Beatnik Bird
Feb 29

How about a step by step mechanicals list of how to do a stack (not writing but what exactly goes where and how? For example, I wanted a quote to start my last stack and it was put in as a header DUH.) I had to delete and re-submit.  Simple examples would work. Also, sometimes cartoons I have dropped in with full credit launch but lately not.

Jennie Robertson
Mercy, Maine, and Me
Feb 29

I forgot when I posted here the first time, but another of my big interests is folklore/fairy tales, whether modern retellings or scholarly works...anything on those themes.

Sarah Byfield
The Holloway
Feb 29

Hi, I’m an aspiring NATURE WRITER and ILLUSTRATOR living in Wales, UK. I write about ecology, our interconnectedness, walking, drawing, environmental politics, growing food, and building habitat. I’m quite new and have been taking a little time to find my feet. I will be posting weekly illustrated essays from late March 2024 onwards and would love to connected with any like minded writers or creatives?

Dr. Mariana Calleja Ross
The Feel Good Life
Feb 29

I was shocked to hear this is the last edition - I felt honestly sad! Even though I haven't been able to join every time, I have found amazing community, talks, writers and advice through Office Hours. It will be missed! Thanks to all of you who made it possible and awesome each time, and all the best with whatever comes next in this endeavour Katie @ Substack and Bailey @ Substack. I'm sure I speak for many when I say we're hopefully here for the long run! Love you all <3

Eric Trules
Santa Fe Substack
Feb 29

How about a Travel Writers’ Substack Community? DM me.

Sophie Dufresne
art with insight
Feb 29

Haha, glad I'm not the only one to who this happens! Also to meet another illustrator. I was trying to reply to you by DM but somehow the app won't let me. Until I figure it out, thank you for sharing your article on hero posts. It's great to have examples of people who do that well :)

yina
The Character Project
Feb 29·edited Feb 29

So sad to hear this is drawing to a close, just as I start on Substack.

As someone new to Substack, definitely feeling like a wallflower and a little intimidated. This feels like the first day of school. I guess I'm wondering where newcomers can go to meet other newbies on this platform, where to learn from other, more seasoned writers, and where to go to make new friends.

Not sure exactly who I want to connect with as I am still figuring out what my Substack will be, but I’d love to connect to be inspired and meet other writers as I ease into writing more publicly.

Kate McDermott
Kate McDermott's Newsletter
Feb 29

Thank you Katie, Bailey and all at Substack for everything you have done. I love my home here.

Demetrios
Traditional Crusader
Feb 29

I am about to start a channel dedicated to traditional Catholicism. I would like to connect with all those interested, to include non-Catholics and those who can have an intelligent discussion even if they disagree.

Sunhats and Chardonnay
Sunhats and Chardonnay
Feb 29

I write about travel, and topics relating to aging and retirement.

I'm in the messy middle where I am transitioning from the 9 to 5 to the whenever I want.

But, I deal with aging parents, a still-working spouse and grown children who live far away.

I am also writing a children's short fiction book and possibly a memoir.

I would love to connect with others with any of those topics, particularly the children's fiction as this is very new.

Deepshikha Sairam
Journey Home to Self by Deepshi…
Feb 29

I write about Divine Feminine, Embodied Spirituality and Self Discovery journey through Myth and Memoir-based writing. I would love to connect with people in the similar space, especially high-achieving women who are seeking purpose driven lived in a more embodied way of living that's rooted in the wisdom of Divine Feminine and not the usual "Patriarchal" way.

