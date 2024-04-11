In their short history, podcasting and online shows have seen some interesting technological developments, but their business model has remained constant. They have overwhelmingly relied on advertising, which has shaped how shows have been designed and produced and how stories have been told.

But now there is a new model, based on direct paid subscriptions to podcasters and show makers, and its home is here on Substack. This model, along with the growth offered by the Substack network, is making new things possible for creators and the types of shows they produce and communities they cultivate.

Today, podcasters on Substack are collectively earning more than $100 million in annual revenue, a number that has more than doubled in the past year. The number of active podcasters on the platform has also more than doubled in the same time span. And it’s not just that new opportunities are available to podcasters bringing their shows to Substack—it’s benefiting existing Substack publications too. Those writers and creators who have added audio and/or video to their Substacks grow their revenue more than 2.5 times as fast as those who haven’t.

Substack makes it dead simple for anyone to independently create, publish, distribute, grow, and monetize a show. First, we built a simple version of podcasts and video posts into the product. Creators began using these basic tools in all kinds of ways, adding audio and video to their posts and launching new projects—from brand-new shows to poetry read-alouds to intimate backstage videos. Last November, we kicked off a suite of video product improvements, including support for video podcasts, paywalls, and clips. Creators are seeing the benefits.

"We used to have two different feeds, one for our paying subscribers and one for everyone to listen to free shows," says

a host of

the biggest sports podcast on Substack. "We were looking for a way to put everything under one roof and make the experience as easy as possible for the people who pay us for our work. Moving to Substack from Patreon

has let us do that and been very, very good for our growth in not even half a year.”

We’re now announcing a package of upgrades to empower the next generation of podcast and video shows on Substack.

Spotify integration for paid podcasts

Substack podcasters can now sync and distribute all their free and paid episodes to Spotify. This highly requested feature makes your podcast instantly available and discoverable via the Spotify network, making it easier than ever to reach and monetize your audience.

To set this up, go to your podcast settings and open the Spotify dropdown. Then click “Sync to Spotify” to create a new feed with all current and future episodes.

If you already have a free podcast on Spotify and want to replace it with a single feed including both free and paid episodes, click “Manual setup.” This retains your existing Spotify followers and listing.

If you already have a free podcast on Spotify and want to add a separate, paid feed, click “Sync to Spotify” and then edit the podcast name to distinguish it from the public feed. This is only recommended if you heavily use free previews or dynamic ads.

Once your podcast syncs (it’ll take about an hour), update your show links to create a seamless listener experience between the platforms.

The Dirty Sports podcast by Andy Ruther and Joe Praino

Custom audio, transcripts, and captions

Creators now have even more customization options for their media posts:

Video podcasters can upload a separate audio track and free preview to distribute to podcast RSS feeds, rather than using the default extracted from the uploaded video.

You can upload your own transcript rather than using Substack’s automatically generated one, if you choose. Custom transcripts will seamlessly integrate with interactive timestamps and video captions.

These controls live in an updated media settings sidebar, where you can easily view and edit your audio files, transcripts, and other podcast details.

Lenny’s Podcast uploads custom transcripts to display on the episode pages.

New themes for podcasters

We recently announced additional publication theme options, including some layouts designed especially for podcasters:

On your homepage, select the Podcast or Feature Media hero style to highlight your show front and center.

Podcast sections now have increased customization options. You can choose between three different header options, a list versus grid layout, and whether to show podcast player links on the page.

Rich Text ’s site uses our updated podcast themes.

Clip creation and sharing upgrades

Short, shareable clips are one of the best ways to drive new listeners to your show. You and your listeners can now share a link to your video at a specific timestamp, or download a clip to post on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X. Check out this example from

of

for inspiration.

Downloaded clips include captions and a “bumper” at the end of the video, displaying your publication’s logo and Substack URL.

Mobile video upgrades

It’s now easier to watch shows on the go in the iOS and Android apps. Video posts feature an inline player, allowing your viewers to read and watch at the same time, and keep their place when navigating back to a video they watched partway.

Substack is now the best home for an independent show. Free and premium episodes, community chats, writing, and videos all live here. Reach new audiences through the Substack network, and easily get distributed wherever people want to listen to podcasts. It’s good for the creators, good for the fans, and good for the bottom line.

For more inspiration, check out substack.com/podcasts and our latest resource on how podcasters are earning money on Substack.

If you have feedback on our video and podcast tools, we’d love to hear it as we continue to iterate.

