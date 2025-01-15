The world of finance is undergoing a profound transformation–not just in the markets but in how knowledge is shared. Finance, business, and economics writers and creators are increasingly recognizing the power of independence. In an age where trust in traditional media is waning, going direct allows these publishers to foster genuine relationships with their readers.

The timing couldn’t be more significant. As economic uncertainty and rapid innovation reshape the global landscape, readers are seeking clarity and authenticity—qualities that thrive when creators are free to chart their own paths.

This transformation is why we are hosting the Substack Market Forecast Summit on Friday, January 31st. The event will feature live video conversations exclusively in the Substack app, where top finance, business, and economics publishers and analysts—

, and more—will share their insights on everything from opportunities and risks in 2025 investment strategies to the broader economic outlook and market trends.

This Summit will shine a light on the finance category on Substack, where tens of thousands of publishers regularly cover all aspects of the industry. Join the conversation on January 31 and connect with fellow experts in the live chat during each session to share insights and build community.

Subscribe to participating publishers and stay tuned for updates on the day-of schedule, session topics, and new additions to the lineup.

This event comes at a time when, just like in the mainstream media, the traditional ways of publishing investment research are in decline. Hedge fund managers, traders, economists, and business analysts now use Substack to publish research and analysis to thousands of paying subscribers, bucking the threats to traditional models. “Substack not only offers the average investor unprecedented direct access to the world's top money experts,”

told us, “it enables those experts to deliver much more ‘financially nutritious’ content that better informs their readers' investment decision-making.”

Finance legends like Charles Schwab and Ray Dalio started out by publishing subscription newsletter products. Today, that powerful legacy of sharing market and business insights directly with a subscription audience thrives on Substack. Experts with longtime capital markets experience and pedigrees from top Wall Street firms, like

, formerly a research analyst and partner at Goldman Sachs;

, a former senior executive at JP Morgan; and

, who formerly led commodity economics research at Scotiabank, now write independently for both institutional and retail audiences.

Others have used the platform as an entry-point to the investment industry. Andrew Walker of Yet Another Value Blog encourages anybody looking to build a profile in research to start a Substack:

If you’re looking for a career in investing, I’d suggest that starting a Substack is the best call option you can “buy”. The possibilities are endless, but they’re almost literally all good.

In an age where trust in traditional media is waning, going direct allows all of these writers, commentators, analysts and creators to foster genuine relationships with the audiences who most value their work.

If you value insight over noise, depth over brevity, and nuanced insights over surface-level headlines, this summit is for you. The financial world is changing, and the way knowledge is created and shared is evolving alongside it. Those who embrace this shift will shape the future—and we hope that you will join us.