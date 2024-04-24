Last week, we launched the ability to share native videos to Substack Notes, and we’ve been enjoying seeing the feed flooded with creative ways of using the new format.

Today, we are featuring a few native video examples from creators, illustrators, journalists, stylists, and more. Whether it’s the sound of frogs in Porto or birds in Orkney, a late-night piano serenade or an intimate poetry reading, these videos offer new, surprising ways to connect with each other on Substack. We hope they offer some inspiration and entertainment. There’s so much more to come.

Get more from Substack Writers in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Fashion writer

starts an “outfit of the day” series:

Culture and music writer

performs for subscribers on his 1925 Steinway:

joins

,

, in sharing an adorable video of her pet:

takes a break:

Writing coach

encourages his subscribers to experiment more:

takes subscribers on a walk in the English countryside:

offers a live comic:

Professor

shares his view from England’s Lake District:

treats subscribers to birdsong in Orkney, Scotland:

takes readers on a walk-and-talk around New York:

helps us hear Portugal’s croak:

takes us to Ancient Greece:

Co-founder and CTO of Substack

posts mesmerizing landscapes:

While CEO,

, runs a video AMA in Notes:

reads a poem:

flips through old notebooks:

And

takes us into her tulip garden:

What videos have you seen on Notes and loved? Share your favorites in the comments.

How to add a video to a note

Open the Substack home feed on mobile or desktop

Select the video icon

Tap the video from your camera roll, or select files on desktop, or you can open your camera to record a video directly on mobile

Note: There is a five-minute upload limit, and you can upload only one video per note.