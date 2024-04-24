Creators take their videos to Notes
Substack’s social feed is coming to life with sound and motion
Last week, we launched the ability to share native videos to Substack Notes, and we’ve been enjoying seeing the feed flooded with creative ways of using the new format.
Today, we are featuring a few native video examples from creators, illustrators, journalists, stylists, and more. Whether it’s the sound of frogs in Porto or birds in Orkney, a late-night piano serenade or an intimate poetry reading, these videos offer new, surprising ways to connect with each other on Substack. We hope they offer some inspiration and entertainment. There’s so much more to come.
Fashion writerstarts an “outfit of the day” series:
Culture and music writerperforms for subscribers on his 1925 Steinway:
Writing coachencourages his subscribers to experiment more:
Professorshares his view from England’s Lake District:
Co-founder and CTO of Substackposts mesmerizing landscapes:
While CEO,, runs a video AMA in Notes:
Andtakes us into her tulip garden:
What videos have you seen on Notes and loved? Share your favorites in the comments.
How to add a video to a note
Open the Substack home feed on mobile or desktop
Select the video icon
Tap the video from your camera roll, or select files on desktop, or you can open your camera to record a video directly on mobile
Note: There is a five-minute upload limit, and you can upload only one video per note.
Learn more: Add GIFs or video to a Substack note
