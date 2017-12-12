Welcome to On Substack, a publication from the Substack team.

This publication is where we share resources for writers, stories about interesting publications, product updates, company news, and more. These are organized into the following sections:

Profiles, stories, and inspiration about writers and writing on Substack. Some examples to get you started include:

Ideas, guides, and resources to get the most out of writing on Substack. Dive in with:

Company news, product updates, and announcements. Examples include:

Sharing the latest changes and updates to the Substack product. Examples include:

Note: You can opt into or out of receiving emails for each section on your account page.

Have questions or need help with your Substack? Visit our support page here.