Read the world
Making it easier to discover Substacks around the globe
Mar 20
Farrah @Substack
342
Introducing The Substack Bulletin
A roundup of news, education, and opportunities for publishers
Mar 14
512
Starting from scratch: advice on building a career and finding an audience on Substack
Substack’s homegrown talent on building from the ground up
Mar 6
Anna Codrea-Rado
885
February 2024
How to kickstart a community with your peers on Substack
Finding and connecting with the right people to support you on your journey
Feb 29
44
Introducing direct messaging on Substack
Strengthening relationships among writers and readers
Feb 28
Jasmine Sun
812
Upgrading Substack’s recommendation network
The best way to grow just got better
Feb 22
Hamish McKenzie
Sachin Monga
692
Making writers’ lives easier
Introducing new support for writers, including a powerful chatbot, moderation tools, and a dedicated writer success team
Feb 16
Bailey Richardson
587
Shoutout Thread 📢
Celebrating the writers and creators who make their home on Substack
Feb 1
435
January 2024
Caroline Chambers Makes $15k+ Per Recipe
You might not know this recipe writer, but she's a superstar -- and a super earner.
Published on Dianne Jacob's Newsletter
Jan 30
New tools for international writers and readers
We’re rolling out a series of improvements to help bring writers and readers across the world closer together
Jan 24
736
Killing Eve’s creator brings his antiheroine back to life in a Substack serialization
The writer behind the bestselling Killing Eve novels on why he decided to serialize the next Villanelle story on Substack
Jan 18
495
Irrational optimism and the rebuilding of local journalism
A festive editor's note to end the year
Published on The Mill
Jan 5
