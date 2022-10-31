Getting started with Chat on Substack

Chat is a new space for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. We’ve designed it to be simple, fun, and seamlessly integrated with your Substack.

Here’s an easy 4-step guide to launching and succeeding with your chat:

Get the Substack app Start your first thread Announce Chat to your readers—the most important step! Keep the conversation going

Step 1: Get the Substack app

Chat is currently only available in the Substack iOS app, with Android coming very soon.

Open the app and tap the Chat icon in the bottom bar. There, you’ll see a new row for your publication. Once you tap in, you’ll see a “Start a new thread” button at the bottom.

Step 2: Start your first thread

Your first thread is a chance to welcome readers into this new space—or dive straight into conversation. For example, 3W/3M asked what people wanted to see in their chat, and Leslie Stephens of morning person asked for readers’ fall to-do lists.

Step 3: Announce Chat to your readers

The most important part of launching your chat is emailing a dedicated announcement post to your subscribers. Most of them won’t have the app yet, so this is a crucial opportunity to bring them in.

We’ll notify your readers via email when you post your first chat, but it’s always better for them to hear in your voice about why you’re doing this.

We’ve added a chat announcement template to your post drafts that you can edit and publish directly. In your post, be sure to include:

Instructions to join your chat, with a “Get the app” and/or “Visit my chat” button near the top (these can be found in the Buttons menu) What you hope to do together and how your chat conversations might differ from other spaces like social media

Great examples of announcements from other writers include House Inhabit, The Isolation Journals, Draw Together, and The Half Marathoner.

We recommend sending this announcement right after you start your first thread so subscribers immediately have something to reply to.

You might also want to share a link to your chat on other social media platforms, encouraging followers to subscribe to your Substack to join the conversation. Simply copying and pasting the link into a post will generate a preview of your chat.

Read more: How to share a link to your chat

Step 4: Keep the conversation going

In Chat, you can host quick commentary, conversation prompts, and life photos and tidbits. Each thread can be for all subscribers, or just those who pay. It should feel low pressure, like sending a text to your subscribers.

Here are some of the fun threads we’ve seen writers start in Chat:

You’ll also want to consistently remind new subscribers about your chat, for example:

Link your chat in your post footers, About page, welcome email

List your chat as a subscriber benefit (free or paid)

Embed recent thread links in emailed posts

Share screenshots of your chat on social media

