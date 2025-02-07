How Browns Film Breakdown hit its stride

Ahead of a big weekend for football, Substack’s

went live with

to discuss

, a multimedia publication that covers the Cleveland Browns in depth. Here are a few highlights from their conversation, including insights on providing value across multiple mediums, determining the right publishing cadence, and finding your niche.

On the decision to start a Substack

@Peter Moses: We’re breaking down films of the Browns so you can understand the why and the how of what they’re doing, and relate to them better as a fan and understand what’s happening on the field. [It’s a way to] feel better connected to the team and the community. We’re trying to kind of be antithetical to the hot takes on socials or call-in radio, things like that.

So we looked at a bunch of different places and options and then found our way to Substack. We really found everything we needed in one place, so we could launch this thing within a matter of weeks before the season went live.

[There were] plenty of things that we learned this year, things that went well and did not go as well. But doing it on Substack gave us an opportunity to launch something that we think has legs for, hopefully, seasons and years to come.

On finding the right cadence

Peter: In an early conversation that we had, you were like, “Don’t overload the amount of content you’re putting out.” Jake [Burns]’s experience, coming from a digital print site, was pumping out four or five articles a day. And so for us, what we learned over the season and how we’re moving forward with our content, is one newsletter every morning. And “newsletter” and “article” for us are now becoming synonymous.

We have something coming out every morning that also has a link to the podcast. And then video will come out on the site as we see fit. But I think we really tried to come out of the gate [with a lot of content]. And some of the feedback we got from people who jumped in and out of subscribing was, “There’s too much content here for me. I don’t feel like I’m able to fully maximize my subscription, because I can’t keep up.” So, not that less is more, but just kind of understanding what the cadence should be, where it doesn’t feel like you are being overwhelmed, and also making it accessible for people who want to plug in in different ways.

Austin Tedesco: You don’t want the notifications or emails to start to feel like homework to people, right? Like, you get meaty, you get in-depth—that’s so much of the value prop of what you do. You’re like, “You’re going to understand what’s happening in some sort of defensive or offensive set in a way you never would, by listening to Jake or watching Jake or reading Jake” or any of your other contributors. But if you miss two, and then the third one comes and you’re like, “Oh man, I still don’t have time for this,” then people get less excited than if it’s digestible or less voluminous.

On providing value across mediums

Peter: Browns Film Breakdown, the podcast, is our best marketing tool at this point. It’s been around for almost eight years and it comes out every day, or almost every day, year-round. We’re exploring pulling sections of some of those podcasts to Substack only. So if someone loves the podcast, doesn’t want a newsletter, doesn’t want to see the film, but wants to support Jake in the podcast, they feel as connected as someone who wants to watch every offensive snap from their Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and have Jake break that down over video.

So that’s the biggest thing we’re trying to learn. How can we make everyone feel like their level of involvement is worth that subscription, even when those involvement levels vary?

On starting a niche publication

Austin: If someone is interested in starting this kind of thing themselves—and I think especially in the kind of thing we’re talking about, where it’s like, “I think I could be an expert in a niche and build community around it”—what’s one piece of advice you have for them?

Peter: That’s a great question. I think it’s very basic, but I would say, you know, be the content that you’re interested in consuming yourself on a daily basis.

And so for us, first and foremost, we love this team, we’re obsessed with it, and we want to provide community for people who are like us, who want to relate to this team in a way that feels different from what’s out there.

And I also think, something that I’ll say specifically in sports, is just because someone is doing something that you’re interested in doesn’t mean that there’s not space for you to pursue it as well.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.