In the press:

was profiled in

.

,

,

, and

were all mentioned in an article about fashion Substackers in

.

was quoted in a piece from the

about the rise of subscription-based social media.

interviewed

and Andrea Hernandez of

for

about the new generation of online culture curators.

looked at how publishers like

,

, and

Gao are building a community with their customers on Substack.

wrote about

and

’s analysis of HBO’s Girls on their Substacks. Local-news pioneer

was praised in the

.

launched a new Substack, and

ran the news.

covered

’s Substack.

recommended

and

’s Substacks.

posed the question “Is design Substack having a moment?”

of

and

of

were quoted in the

in a story about the comeback of the jelly sandal.

interviewed

and

about how they’ve monetized their Substacks.

Sundberg was mentioned in the

: