Welcome to another edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and community-building opportunities, all in one place.

Please leave any feedback or ideas in the comments—we’re listening and curious to know how we can make these posts as valuable to you as possible.

Leave a comment

News

Post stats in the app. Our new update to the Substack app allows you to view the most important statistics for your posts, a more detailed breakdown of where new subscribers are coming from, and a new Discussion tab to house all conversations around your post. Learn more about how the Substack app helps publishers grow

Get more from Substack Writers in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Resources

A new masterclass: We ran a masterclass for video creators, which you can watch in full here. In it, Substack’s randa Sakallah covers all the important parts of starting a Substack, whether you’re a writer, podcaster, video creator, or a combination of the above. This is essential learning for best practices, with special attention to our video tools and marketing your Substack to an off-platform audience.

Learn: Substack’s Linda @ Substack was featured on the Remarkable podcast hosted by Mark Goode , sharing her tips for best practice and success on the platform.

featured on the Remarkable podcast Escape: We shared a roundup of hotly anticipated titles from Substack writers, published this year or in time for summer.

Chatbot question of the week: How do I send a targeted email? To send a targeted email to a subset of your subscribers on Substack, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the Subscribers tab on your Substack dashboard.

2. In the All Subscribers section, use the “Filter” option to sort and select the specific subscribers you want to target.

3. Check the box next to the email addresses of those you wish to email.

4. Click on “Email” to start drafting your message.

5. Compose your email as you normally would.

6. Once you’re ready, click “Send email.”

This method allows you to send direct emails without creating a public post on your Substack publication.

Community

Attendees and readers at Rayne Fisher-Quann’s Secrets Reading in New York, Hunter Harris’s first Hung Up event, and Emma Gannon’s podcast launch with a live recording with Farrah Storr

Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Email milestone@substackinc.com or let us know in the comments.

Leave a comment