Post stats in the app, video clipping, and a new masterclass for creators
Substack Bulletin: News, education, and opportunities for publishers
Welcome to another edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and community-building opportunities, all in one place.
Please leave any feedback or ideas in the comments—we’re listening and curious to know how we can make these posts as valuable to you as possible.
News
Post stats in the app. Our new update to the Substack app allows you to view the most important statistics for your posts, a more detailed breakdown of where new subscribers are coming from, and a new Discussion tab to house all conversations around your post. Learn more about how the Substack app helps publishers grow
Video clipping. We introduced a new video clipper to help you create and share the best short segments of your videos. You can choose from the auto-generated clips or use the transcript to make your own. Learn more about how Substack’s production tools can save time and help you grow
New arrivals. We welcomed, political correspondent , comedian and producer , political educator , and founder of Cupcakes and Cashmere to the platform.
Substack Creator Studio fellows. We announced the 10 new fellows to Substack Creator Studio, a program for the next wave of video stars., , Coco Mocoe, , , , , , , and are all launching new video shows and homes on Substack. Take a look and subscribe to their publications
Resources
A new masterclass: We ran a masterclass for video creators, which you can watch in full here. In it, Substack’sSakallah covers all the important parts of starting a Substack, whether you’re a writer, podcaster, video creator, or a combination of the above. This is essential learning for best practices, with special attention to our video tools and marketing your Substack to an off-platform audience.
Learn: Substack’swas featured on the Remarkable podcast hosted by , sharing her tips for best practice and success on the platform.
Escape: We shared a roundup of hotly anticipated titles from Substack writers, published this year or in time for summer.
Chatbot question of the week: How do I send a targeted email?
To send a targeted email to a subset of your subscribers on Substack, follow these steps:
1. Navigate to the Subscribers tab on your Substack dashboard.
2. In the All Subscribers section, use the “Filter” option to sort and select the specific subscribers you want to target.
3. Check the box next to the email addresses of those you wish to email.
4. Click on “Email” to start drafting your message.
5. Compose your email as you normally would.
6. Once you’re ready, click “Send email.”
This method allows you to send direct emails without creating a public post on your Substack publication.
Community
Meetups:held a reading night meetup for Substack writers in Brooklyn; and are hosting a writer meetup in London next week and is hosting in San Francisco in early August. If you’d like to get together with other writers and creators in your city, consider hosting a meetup.
Around town: Hundreds flocked to a 150-year-old Upper West Side church for Substack and’s first Secrets Reading. “I’m a natural exhibitionist,” Rayne told Interview magazine after the event. Nine writers answered the question “What’s a moment in pop culture you’re convinced only you remember?” at ’s first Hung Up event. Subscribers to ’s The Hyphen gathered for the first live recording of her new, exclusive-to-Substack podcast, Creative Coffee. spoke at TED about the future of episodic publishing. Substack writers listened to Tavi Gevinson in conversation with at the Hotel Chelsea in New York, some of whom were captured by Jason Chatfield of New York Cartoons. Columnist , following in the footsteps of , held a launch party for her new Substack, . celebrated her first U.K. meetup:
In the press: Business Insider published a piece on how creators are using Substack's expanding chat features to build communities and gain paying subscribers. C-SPAN started a new weekly segment, Spotlight on Substack, where a journalist talks about their Substack. Cookbook writershared the playlist to go with his new book, Vegetables, on BBC Radio 6 Music with Cerys Matthews. The Washington Post is piloting a new opinion series syndicating pieces by Substackers, including a story by from on the role that sundresses play in shaping contemporary views on sexuality and fashion. Harper’s Bazaar Australia asks, Can Substack replace our doomscrolling? As writer Ella Taverner says, “My brain is thanking me for it. I’ve noticed a considered ‘slowing down’ when it comes to consuming content on my phone... And while I still indulge in the occasional TikTok binge, I feel I’ve broken its magnetic pull and can now actively swap mindless scrolling for more meaningful consumption like Substack.”
Milestones: Substack’s ownwas given one of the highest U.K. accolades of a royal honor by being made an MBE. A number of Substack food writers attended and were shortlisted in The Guild of Food Writers Awards in London. looks back on her first months of growth, including her recent video podcast launch and offering scholarships to aspiring writers. The first writers were selected for a new Substack mentorship program in the U.K. as part of New Writing North’s A Writing Chance:
Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Email milestone@substackinc.com or let us know in the comments.
Post stats in the app, video clipping, and a new masterclass for creators