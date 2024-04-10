The Bulwark set up a redesigned homepage for their unified Substack site.

has long been a pioneer in stretching the capabilities of the Substack platform and vision. The publication hosts seven

, 11

, and, as of January 2024, it is generating more than

on subscriptions alone.

We’ve been working with The Bulwark team to understand what it takes to support a media brand as it scales. For years, they had split their site between Substack for subscriber-only content and a custom WordPress site for everything else. But as of today, the team has migrated their entire post archive to make Substack the single unified home for their work.

“We decided to do this because we wanted to take advantage of Substack’s network. We saw that Substack was improving customization options and realized it wasn’t worth it to keep maintaining the other website,” says

, who leads audience development for The Bulwark. The majority of The Bulwark’s new subscribers have an existing Substack account or saved credit card, and over 15% came directly through the Substack app or network (which includes subscriptions from recommendations, leaderboards, search, and notes).

We’ve also increasingly heard the feedback that publishers—from brands like The Bulwark to writers starting out—want more flexibility to organize their content and make their website look unique. And today, we’re excited to introduce these features to the entire Substack community. We hope these options will support a wide range of high-volume publishers, multimedia creators, and writers organizing their work into different sections.

Improved publication search

We’ve upgraded publication search to make it easier and faster for readers to get value from your archives. Click the search icon on any Substack site, then type in a topic keyword or author name to instantly filter for relevant posts.

A search for the filmmaker “Miyazaki” on the publication Animation Obsessive produces a list of related posts.

New theme and layout options

We’ve given your site design settings a refresh to lay the foundation for advanced customization.

There are three new hero options for publication homepages (Highlight, Feature Media, and Podcast). These enable additional visual customization on your Substack site.

These themes apply to section and podcast pages as well. You can also customize the header alignment, the post layout, and whether to show links to podcast players.

Rich Text updated its Essays section to a more visual-forward layout with a Feature Media hero style and grid of posts.

We also recently shipped advanced homepage layouts, which allow you to highlight your publication’s different content streams by adding a customizable subscribe banner, blocks for your tags/sections, or a sidebar module featuring your contributors or podcasts.

Leslie Stephens uses tag and highlight blocks to organize the homepage of morning person into topical sections.

The Bulwark is one of many Substack publications taking advantage of increased customization.

cited these ongoing theme improvements as a motive for his business publication

’s

.

also migrated

, his defensive-football think tank, late last year, and uses our updated themes for his articles, video clinics, and podcast. Cody tells us:

“I moved MatchQuarters to Substack from WordPress because it allowed me to house my content in one spot, which gave me total control over my brand. In short, it created less friction and enabled me to move into this work full-time. The decision to shift platforms has exponentially increased my paid subscription base and visibility, with a 60% increase in revenue in just a few months.”

Whether you’re just starting your newsletter or thinking of migrating an existing project to Substack, we hope these features—and many more improvements down the line—will help your Substack site feel like your own.

