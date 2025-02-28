In-app video publishing, Notes stats, and a new type of food festival
Bulletin: News, resources, and community updates
Welcome to the latest edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events in one place. Today, we’re highlighting in-app video publishing tools, celebrating the launch of live video shows, and reviewing Notes stats in the app.
We’re continually striving to improve this series, and we value your input. Please share any feedback or suggestions in the comments.
News
In-app video publishing: Writers and creators can now publish video posts in the app, marking the first time they can upload, publish, and monetize video directly from their phone. Each video post reaches subscribers instantly through email, app notifications, or both, ensuring a direct connection with their audience. Learn more about posting in the app in the announcement post.
Live Video recording enhancements: To make publishing even easier, we’ve introduced automated enhancements, which refine your recorded live video by trimming dead space at the beginning, enhancing audio and video quality, and reformatting the layout into a polished side-by-side view. This ensures that your video looks professional and is ready to share with minimal effort.
Live video viewing on desktop: Viewers can now watch live videos on their computer, increasing accessibility and providing more opportunities for engagement and feedback on live videos.
Notes stats in the app: Previously only available on the web, Notes stats can now be accessed directly in the app. Publishers can track key insights, including estimated revenue increase, new paid and free subscribers, and interaction metrics like shares, profile visits, and likes.
Resources
Launch a live video show: Live video is taking off on Substack, with more creators making it a regular part of their programming. To help you get started, we’ve created a comprehensive guide with tips, strategies, and best practices for hosting a live show that engages your audience, builds community, and grows your business.
Join us on Wednesday, March 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. ET, for the Substack masterclass Launch a Live Video Show. The class will cover how to find your niche, grow your audience, and maximize engagement using live video, collaborations, and strategic promotion to drive paid subscriptions. Register on the event page.
Breaking through as an independent writer:, who writes , shared insights on finding success as a “little guy,” and how she went from unanswered pitch emails to a book deal.
Moving on from YouTube:is the cookbook author, recipe developer, and video host behind . She recently shared The True Costs of Being on YouTube, a deep dive into the financial and creative challenges of the platform. Substack’s sat down with Carla to discuss breaking free from the algorithm, embracing imperfection, and the power of owning your work.
Succeeding with a multimedia strategy:went live with of , a multimedia publication that covers the Cleveland Browns, to talk about providing value across multiple mediums, determining the right publishing cadence, and finding your niche.
Substack and independent publishing: Substack co-founderspoke with the about the evolving landscape of independent publishing and the opportunities Substack provides for writers and creators. The discussion focused on audience ownership, sustainable business models, and growth strategies, highlighting how Substack enables creators to build direct relationships with subscribers.
Chatbot question of the week: How do I get a verification badge on my Substack?
On Substack, we don’t have verification badges—instead, we have bestseller badges that are earned based on paid subscriber count. These badges come in purple (tens of thousands of paid subscribers), orange (thousands of paid subscribers), or white (hundreds of paid subscribers). The way to earn a bestseller badge is to grow your paid publication to the required number of subscribers. (Free trials and comped subscriptions don’t count toward the badge requirements.)
Upcoming events
Grubstack: a live video food festival: Join top Michelin-starred chefs and the most exciting food creators for Grubstack, a live video food festival happening March 13 through 15. Guests including, , , , , and will discuss how they’re pushing culinary boundaries, building communities, and shaping the future of food. Learn more in the announcement post, and stay tuned for the full lineup and schedule!
Fashion panel in France: On March 5,of and of are hosting an event in Paris: “A New Fashion: Navigating Substack in an Age of Oversaturated Platforms.” The panel will feature top creators discussing Substack’s role in independent publishing, its impact on the creator economy, and strategies for success. Speakers include , , and . Register to attend on the event page.
Community
Writer drinks in NYC: Substack co-founderjoined a group of writers and creators in New York to celebrate the growing community of independent publishers building their businesses on Substack. The evening brought together a diverse mix of journalists, authors, and creators, including , , , @Brandon Taylor, and , who shared insights, exchanged ideas, and discussed the future of independent publishing—all over good drinks and great conversation.
In the press:of published an essay in Elle on the Old West’s influence on fashion. CNBC and The Publish Press spoke with about her decision to leave YouTube, her plans to focus on Substack, and how her content strategy is evolving. authored an opinion piece for the New York Times, making the case for “downgrading” from a smartphone to a dumbphone. The Walrus profiled , detailing her rise to fame and future plans, including a book deal with Knopf. of @Mediatox shared her thoughts with the Huffington Post about resisting the urge to check your phone during “in-between” moments, like waiting for the subway or between meetings. The New York Times ran a feature on , exploring how she built into a must-read newsletter for business and finance power players. Vogue Spain examined the rise of newsletters as an alternative for readers with limited time or focus for books, highlighting and as two writers reshaping digital publishing. The Publish Press covered Hannah William’s journey building and why starting a Substack was the next step for the business. The Wall Street Journal reviewed ’s cookbook, Sift, praising its appeal to both expert bakers and novices. InStyle included insights from and in its feature on the season’s must-have skirts. Axios spotlighted the launch of ’s Substack, which offers advice on careers, relationships, motherhood, and more. RUSSH spoke with about launching her first Substack and the books, newsletters, and voices that continue to inspire her.
Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Email milestone@substackinc.com or let us know in the comments.
Share this post