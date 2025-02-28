Welcome to the latest edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events in one place. Today, we’re highlighting in-app video publishing tools, celebrating the launch of live video shows, and reviewing Notes stats in the app.

In-app video publishing: Writers and creators can now publish video posts in the app, marking the first time they can upload, publish, and monetize video directly from their phone. Each video post reaches subscribers instantly through email, app notifications, or both, ensuring a direct connection with their audience. Learn more about posting in the app in the announcement post.

Live Video recording enhancements: To make publishing even easier, we’ve introduced automated enhancements, which refine your recorded live video by trimming dead space at the beginning, enhancing audio and video quality, and reformatting the layout into a polished side-by-side view. This ensures that your video looks professional and is ready to share with minimal effort.

Live video viewing on desktop: Viewers can now watch live videos on their computer, increasing accessibility and providing more opportunities for engagement and feedback on live videos.

Notes stats in the app: Previously only available on the web, Notes stats can now be accessed directly in the app. Publishers can track key insights, including estimated revenue increase, new paid and free subscribers, and interaction metrics like shares, profile visits, and likes.

