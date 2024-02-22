On Substack

🧠 I'm seeing A LOT of comments here from very new Substackers asking lots of questions. There are no dumb questions, of course, but I do want to remind everyone that as writers and people in general, it also benefits us to do a little Googling, a little searching within Substack, and read some of the amazing resources out there.

Some resources for Substack newcomers to shout out:

➡️ Substack's Help Section: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us

- A wealth of searchable knowledge!

➡️ Ramona Gigg's Writer Everlasting - Substack for Newbies Series

https://writereverlasting.substack.com/p/exploring-the-mysteries-of-substack

- Ramona has posted this in the comments of this office hours, and I think it would be a great place for a lot of folks to start!

➡️ Simon K Jones' Substack for Beginners Series

https://simonkjones.substack.com/s/substack-for-beginners

- A quick cursory Google search yeilded this, which seems like a great resource!

➡️ Kristi Keller's Virtual Assistance

https://www.unstacksubstack.com/

- Found Kristi in Office Hour comments as well. If you are genuinely lost when it comes to working on computers in general, getting a virtual assistant like Kristi doesn't sound like a bad idea if you have a little to invest in the start up!

➡️ The System Reboot's How to Get Your Substack on Google Series:

https://boodsy.substack.com/p/get-your-substack-on-google-part1-backlinks

- This was super helpful to me when I first started my newsletter up!

Just a few pieces to get the ball rolling, here! Everyone, please feel free to add more resources to this list! (Full disclosure, I haven't read all of the works above, but after a cursory glance I would imagine they'd be helpful to people!) Remember, if you have access to the internet, you have access to the same Google and Substack website that I do!

Katie @ Substack
Substack Sports
Feb 22Pinned

To help organize the conversation, please use one of the following emojis when you start a new comment.

🧠 - when sharing strategy or advice for fellow writers

✏️ - when asking questions or seeking feedback from fellow writers

🟧 - when asking a question you hope the Substack team can help answer

Use your emoji keyboard or simply copy and paste the emoji at the beginning of your comment.

SleepyHollowInk
Home|body
Mar 14

I wanted to add to this old thread now that office hours is sadly defunct - but a resource for newbies, or anyone, could be the places where you can list your newsletter outside of Substack to earn some more eyeballs. I created a list - https://sleepyhollowink.substack.com/p/newsletter-listings. Hope that helps someone!

Jeanne A. Rungby
Feb 29

Hi. I have a paid subscription to Peter McCulloughs Courageus discourse, nevertheles i cant comment nor se his videos. Can you help me? Best regards

Jearungby@dadlnet.dk

James M. Flammang
Feb 28

When I finally specified a title for my proposed newsletter, nothing was said about that title already being used. So, I assumed it was available. Now that I'm ready to start publishing under that title, I've learned that it is indeed in use by someone else. How do I find out whether a title I have in mind is available, so this doesn't happen again? Also, how can I cancel my original registration (and desired title) and simply start over, to avoid further confusion? Thank you.

Between Openings & Endings
Between Openings & Endings
Feb 28

Do we have AI foraging through Substack to train ChatGPT or a family member of it?

m allen Bergman
m’s Substack
Feb 28

Is substack a niche for followers let’s say in the sense that are sub responding to a higher thread , post, or blogger ?

Umu Benjamin
Healing Machines
Feb 27

I am a newbie here, and the comments have also been helpful. My content are not the typical traditional content for a platform such as this and I would love to get more feedback on how to get more readers and subscribers.

https://open.substack.com/pub/umubenjamin/p/the-impact-of-psychological-stress?r=2b8p5y&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

MIchael Geci, MD
The Lynchville Diaries
Feb 27

how do i post a photo in my article that others who read it can see? the photo shows up on my substack post, but others who read it, don't see the photo. thanks!

Steve Hochstadt
Steve’s Substack
Feb 27

To Substack editors and anyone else: I have a publishing idea which I need some help with. I have put together several dozen op-ed columns I have written since Trump emerged on the scene in 2015, mostly published in the Jacksonville (IL) Journal_Courier, and other websites, like LAProgressive. The result is a short book called The Trump Chronicles, which I want to make accessible online. Could that work with Substack? I am thinking about charging a nominal fee, say $1, because I am looking to spread this as widely as possible before November. Can you offer some guidance?

Thanks. Steve Hochstadt shochsta@ic.edu

fred
fred’s Substack
Feb 26

find it confusing and awkward to use

Serafima E.
Tennis + Book insights
Feb 26

hi I just started here and write about tennis and what I learned from books I read

I have read daily stoic, emotional intelligence and other books like that, I have read physology books and books about tennis

Marvin Epstein
Marvin’s Substack
Feb 25

Not sure if my post came through as I cannot see it in the string.. Can someone let me know if they saw it or if I need to repost. Thank you. ME

Marvin Epstein
Marvin’s Substack
Feb 25

I would appreciate some help regarding troubleshooting my posts on Substack.. I have tried numerous times through your AI customer service as well as even texting Hamish as I cannot get even an email reply to my issue. I would like to post more and need a tech support person to assist. Thank you.. ME

aka Stella
Janelle’s Substack
Feb 25

Dear Ramona, et al, I am here once again in frustration. I’m trying to post and having difficulty. Simply finding a way to message someone has me in a tizzy. Why is it not working for me to use the same picture to add to my header as I did last post?

Anyone that wants to tutor me, please do. Either I’m stupid or this platform is. 💕

Aesthetic Odyssey
Aesthetic Odyssey
Feb 24

✏️ How can I start getting more recommendations and subscriptions? I just opened a blog 3 days ago and I'm still trying to figure out how Substack works, so I'd like to know someone's experience with this feature. Thank you in advance

Mike Kay
A Harmony of Staves
Feb 23

I did not realize that a substack can block comments on a restack. I chose to restack a pay to comment site to illustrate a point, not to show any mindless support. However, the restack went through-without my proviso.

I would like to cancel my restack, since I am prevented from explaining why I restacked, yet it seems I cannot do such.

No, I am not going to pay to comment either.

Samuel Sole
Samuel’s Substack
Feb 23

Via Marsh you have a lot of time at your hand?

Samuel Sole
Samuel’s Substack
Feb 23

Where are you based?

Robert Morningstar
The Morningstar Report
Feb 23·edited Feb 23

Hello, Substack Management:

I am an investigative journalist and radio news reporter who publishes The Morningstar Report on Substack.com

I regret to inform you that you are engaged in a partnership with an internet criminal organization, namely Stripe.com, whom you have assigned to collect and process funds derived from paid subscribers.

Over the past 3 weeks, I've  had a lot of trouble with Stripe.com in regard to transferring funds due to me from Paid Subscribers to my Substack articles (in The Morningstar Report) and after going through their rigmarole at length last year and repeated again this year, I recognized an online scam pattern and I conclude that they are stealing funds not just from me, but from hundreds of other people on Substack and other businesses like real estate brokers and other small businesses.  

It took me 2 weeks to arrange a phone call with a live rep who refused to give me his full name (and gave me 3 nicknames) while refusing to provide me with Stripe's corporate headquarters address.

I conduced an online  search to find their headquarters and it turns out that they are situated in San Francisco.

During my investigation, I also discovered a huge list of complaints with the Better Business Bureau confirming Stripe's use of exactly the same scam methods what I have experienced.

They use the same scheme over and over again to forestall payment of monies due to the client employing an endless stream of identical AI-generated emails (signed off with different names for Stripe representatives) to block access to one's account by repeatedly asking or more Identification when all ID requested had been previously submitted, vetted and verified (as I did last summer when I Faced the same problems with Stripe.com representatives.

At  the moment, Stripe (as a collection agent for Substack) owes me $1260.  When I complained (during a phone conversation on February 12th, with a live representative) demanding payment, the Stripe representative (who was native Chinese) stopped communicating, stopped replying to phone calls or returning emails.  

I'd like to speak with Substack representative to resolve this problem before initiating legal action and contacting Federal authorities (i.e,, The FBI, the FCC and Federal Trade Commission).

Thank you for your assistance.

Robert D Morningstar

To set up a phone conference, Please reply to -> robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Henry
Henry’s Substack
Feb 23

how can i post an article to my seemingly inaccessible substack account? henry lesnick

Timothy J. Castle
Coffee Curmudgeon
Feb 23

Perhaps this is not the right forum for this, but: I have received about ten emails from Stripe over the past 24 hours with post-dated threats to close down my account (they already have) because they need new info. Their platform down't make it easy to figure out what they are looking for, or why. These disturbing emails are written in a way that leads me to believe they were originally written by a bot in another language. Substack needs another financial partner. (Or at least one that has a clue about English (since that's the language extant), and tense, in particular.)

Joshua Colvin
Small Craft Advisor
Feb 23

Thank you.

Sincere American Writing
Michael Mohr's Sincere American…
Feb 23

What is the point of Substack? Money? Success? Quality?

https://michaelmohr.substack.com/p/what-is-the-point-of-substack-making

Roy Sadler
Roy’s Substack
Feb 23

Is it possible to write poetry on Substack? I've been informed that it's not possible (or easy) to make line breaks.

Projectkin Ringleader
Projectkin Community Forum
Feb 23

🟧 Um guys... this is a tad embarrassing, but check that headline ☝️ again "Introducing the Subsctack chatbot" ?

While I have your attention, is someone looking into what's up with the transcription engine? It's now failing on new videos uploaded this week. I've logged a report in with the "Subsctack chatbot," but no word yet.

If y'all haven't used it yet, I have to tell you it IS incredible as compared to other paid services I've used from YouTube and Vimeo to Descript and Video Milk. When it works.

<Sigh, I'm giving you that look my mother gave me when she was disappointed in me... do ya feel it?>

Leslie Bake
Leslie’s Substack
Feb 23

How do I transfer all my work from Wordpress to Substack?

Anne Holub, poet
Anne at the YAM
Feb 23

How can I start a post via the app?

Jean Gaffin
Feb 23

I am trying to stop being registered with you as a writer. I got some advice from another writer on another thread but could make it work for me. I am a reader. I want to continue to pay to read my favourite columnists. I do NOT want to get this kind of email or several recent ones. Your questions and chatbox are useless for me. At 87 I could do without this hassle.

Fatemeh
Fatemeh’s Substack
Feb 23

Good

ALI
ALI’s Substack
Feb 23

Please add crypto for subscription. Your user will grow .

Lezel Simons
Lezel writes
Feb 23

🟧 I'm loving substack and looking forward to sharing on here. I am in South Africa and Stripe does not have an option for a number of countries. Is there a way around this?

Stephen Carter
Stephen’s Substack
Feb 23

This advice section is not 0% useful.

Stephen Carter
Stephen’s Substack
Feb 23

I spent a full day trying to figure out how to upload my first post, & made zero headway. I couldn't find any resource page outlining the process in a clear step by step format. I finally gave it up.

The above link starts right in giving advice on hope to expand one's subscription number, skipping over giving advice on how to get started, how to upload a post.

I'm resigned now to staying a reader. So be it.

Kerry Howells
I'm Not There Yet
Feb 23

Thank you Karen. How can they leave a comment? Do they need to be on the app?

Chaos Goblin
Collapsetastic
Feb 23

The Inbox tries to show two stories side by side and does so terribly. Is this a glitch or an "update", if the latter how do I turn it TF off.

Matthew Frazier
Storm Water Management and Miti…
Feb 23

Good evening, Bees! In the market for a beat-up charter plane with which to fly out on archaeological expeditions in search of occultesque artifacts. next stop? Pella Macedonia - to see the origins of The Pella Curse Tablet. A small crew in tow and there we go.

Ward Sexton
Ward’s Substack
Feb 23

I would dearly love to ask some questions. I live in Tokyo in a typically tiny home that doesn't afford much privacy...and it would have to be at a very inconvenient hour for me... What to do?

Italiano In 7 Minuti
Learn Italian With Simone
Feb 23

I'm sad Writer office hours will disappear since it was also a great opportunity to connect and know many great writers. I'm faithful you will find a way to not to lost this great component.

Thank you for your work

Marissa Paape
Marissa Paape
Feb 22

Just keep writing.

SHIREEN MCQUADE
Feb 22

I have tried numerous avenues to get in touch with Beri Weiss. For the second year in a row, my account has automatically paid her a subscription fee of $250. I did not authorize that amount. I want a refund of the $250 paid to her from my credit union bank on Feb 16, 2024. How can I contact her directly? Or does this note suffice? Please advise.

Shireen McQuade

shireenmcquade@verizon.net

703-915-2648 for texts and telephone calls.

Cryptofada
Cryptofada Newsletter
Feb 22

I would rather say the best way to utilize this last days of writers hour is to follow as much people as possible

Ron Connors
Failed Artist: The Search for S…
Feb 22

I would absolutely love to participate in one of these but it has been difficult for me to coordinate as I live in Vietnam. I am definitely going to make an attempt to catch the next one!

Kerry Howells
I'm Not There Yet
Feb 22

Hi there. I have tried googling to get the answer to this question and also the chat but still not clear. I transferred my Mailchimp list of 2k + subscribers to substack. They now successfully receive my posts as emails. Does this mean they are automatically subscribed or is there another step they need to take?

Annie Dance
Cops & Congress by Annie Dance
Feb 22

Hi everyone, what are some very easy tips to grow your substack?

If you want to read and listen to stories about police and public policy with a focus on western NC I invite you to subscribe.

AnnieDance.substack.com

Thanks!

Victoria
Study Notepad: Language Studies
Feb 22

✏️ I've been on Substack for 13 months now. I've yet to gain a paid subscriber that isn't comped. I'm not sure if it's what I'm putting out, my niche or that I haven't been on long enough that's resulting in not gaining paid subscribers.

I love writing each week and I'm not relying on my publication to pay any bills however I would like the extra support.

Does anyone have any feedback on what I could do to either improve my publication or encourage subscribers to become paid?

Graham Lomax
Plebs bite back
Feb 22

I’m in the UK is anyone aware of a Substack expert you can meet face to face with ?

Thomas E. Brymer
Democraticus- The Democratist
Feb 22

I’ve been waiting to hear back from Substack tech as to what’s been done to fix the fact that my latest enewsletter post Democraticus- the Democratist didn’t appear on the Substack app. I inquired about this last week. I was promised the tech folks would look into it and get back to me. So far I’ve heard nothing- just crickets. I’m a disappointed Substack author right now.

Thomas E. Brymer

Shlomi Ron
Visual Storytelling Newsletter
Feb 22·edited Feb 22

✏️ I’ve been holding off for a long time before using Chat. I’d like to give it a shot.

What is your best advice? Content-wise? Frequency? Approach to questionable posting? Do you use it as a premium channel for paid subscribers? If so did you experience a conversion spike?

As you can see lots of questions. In my mind, I see Chat as a private WhatsApp group vs. Notes which is more like X. Short vs. long response time expectations.

Thanks for sharing your ideas :)

S Tallett
Daydreams & Doomsdays
Feb 22

so what does everyone think of the 'substack chatbot'?

