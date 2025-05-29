How to bring your social media audience to Substack

Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X have their flaws, but they’re still some of the best tools available for discovery and growth. The most successful creators on Substack treat external social promotion as a habit, using every post to remind people why they should subscribe to their Substack: it’s where you go deeper, share more, and build a real community.

The universal principles

Whether you’re announcing your launch or promoting your latest post, these are the core strategies that we know work best across all platforms and for each Substack moment.

1. Link in bio: make Substack your primary destination

We recommend making your Substack the only link in your bio across all platforms. We’ve found that creators who remove all competing links, including Linktree, see significantly more of their audience follow them to Substack. When followers have multiple options, they often choose none. By making your Substack the singular destination, you eliminate decision fatigue and make subscribing the clear next step for anyone interested in your work. During critical moments, like your launch, this becomes even more important—make your Substack the only link for at least 48 hours, if not longer.

2. Go direct: video and strong calls-to-action

We’ve learned that face-to-camera videos consistently outperform other ways of sharing your Substack. Speak directly to your audience with clear, explicit calls-to-action—don’t be subtle about what you’re offering on Substack, or that you’d love for them to join you here. When you show your face and speak authentically about your work, you’re inviting people into a genuine relationship rather than just asking for clicks. This personal connection is what transforms casual social media followers into engaged Substack subscribers.

3. More is more: promote your Substack regularly and fully

Repetition is one of the most powerful tools in your tool kit, and the creators who grow their communities the most treat consistent promotion as essential, not optional. The reality is that your social media followers aren’t seeing everything you post—algorithms change, feeds get crowded, and timing matters. When you share your launch, posts, upcoming Live show, or anything else multiple times across different formats, you’re being thoughtful about reaching people where they are. Your social media audience wants to see what you’re publishing, and consistent sharing helps them stay connected to your work.

4. Don’t promote alone: leverage your network

The most successful Substack promotion happens when creators activate their entire network, not just their direct followers. Build relationships with other creators whose audiences overlap with yours. Ask people to share your posts, cross-promote each other’s work, and signal-boost important announcements. This might look like asking your network to share your launch, inviting people with similar audiences to collaborate on live shows and promote to their own social media, or simply reaching out when you publish something you think another creator’s audience would genuinely enjoy. Don’t be afraid to rely on others who already believe in your work and want to see you succeed.

Platform-specific guides and best practices:

Here’s what we’ve found works best for each platform:

Instagram: How Instagram creators are bringing their followers to Substack

Our comprehensive guide covers everything from Stories strategies to creating the perfect launch post.

Instagram Stories is one of the only surfaces in the platform where followers can click a link. Post at least 3 to 5 stories, if not more, with direct links to your Substack

On Stories and in grid posts, describe or tease what you’re sharing on Substack

Collect Instagram Stories about your Substack in an easy-to-find Instagram highlight at the top of your profile

TikTok: How TikTok creators are bringing their followers to Substack

See examples of greenscreen effects, pinning strategies, and compelling calls-to-action that work within TikTok’s unique format and algorithm.

Post direct-to-camera videos promoting your Substack

Pin your launch video to the top of your TikTok profile

Facebook and LinkedIn: Facebook and LinkedIn reward substantial content. Don’t hold back—share your complete thoughts, full launch posts, and detailed explanations, rather than short teasers that leave people wanting more.

On Facebook, tag @followers in the comments section so all your followers receive a notification about your post

Include clear call-to-actions that say “If you like this, come subscribe”

Twitter/X: Video content performs especially well within X’s algorithm, making it your most powerful tool to promote your Substack. You’ll get maximum visibility by pinning your post to ensure that every profile visitor sees it.

Post video content natively by downloading your video and uploading it directly to Twitter/X rather than linking to external video—this performs best with Twitter’s algorithm

Keep your video post pinned to the top of your profile

Never include the word “Substack” or a Substack URL in the text of your tweet—the algorithm penalizes posts that feature external links Instead, add your Substack link as a comment in the thread replies



We’ll continue updating these resources as we learn from more creator launches and as platforms evolve. Have questions about promoting your Substack on external social media? Let’s continue the conversation in the comments section below.

Leave a comment