News

We launched direct messaging. Publishers can also now DM paid subscribers who send them notes.

A few weeks ago, we announced an upgrade to our recommendations network designed to increase new subscriptions to your Substack and help new followers find you on Notes. Since the launch, we’ve seen a 30% increase in subscriptions from recommendations in addition to a large increase in following.

Understand how your Substack audience is growing. You can now see both your subscriber and follower count in your subscriber dashboard. To understand how followers and subscribers are growing over time, view the graph in the All followers tab. Learn more.

We shipped advanced layouts. These tools give writers more ways to showcase a variety of offerings on their homepage. You can sort now your homepage into sections like we do on On Substack, add contributors and podcast modules, and more. Head to Settings > Website > Customize. Learn more.



Resources

Community

From left: A recent Berlin meetup hosted by Tuğba Avci, Igor Ranc and Otis H. Chevalier; San Francisco meetup hosted by Bowen Dwelle and Alyssa Polizzi

