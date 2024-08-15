Welcome to another edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events, all in one place. This month, we’re reviewing several product updates that make publishing on Substack easier than ever, celebrating new creators who cover everything from fashion to politics to finance, and reveling in the community-building properties of crab.

News

Start publishing in minutes. We dramatically simplified the creation process, which means it’s easier than ever to publish posts, find subscribers, and get paid on Substack—without setting up a full publication. Learn more about getting started on Substack

Mobile editor on iOS. Our most requested app update is here: You can now write, edit, and send posts directly from your phone. We also recently added the ability to insert buttons and image links. Whether you’re on the go or on your couch, you can reach your subscribers in just a couple of taps. Android is coming soon. Learn more about publishing posts from your phone

Search Notes. Finding Notes about your favorite topics just got easier. We’ve added a filter to search on the web so that you can easily explore the conversations happening across Substack. Have any feedback about the results? Let us know in the comments.

Resources

Learn: Since it launched last year, Notes has become one of the most powerful channels to grow a subscriber base. We shared a few examples from Substack creators who have cracked the code on using Notes to substantially grow their publications.

Predict: Just in time for the Olympics, Substack introduced embedded prediction markets from Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction platform.

Consider: In light of Patreon’s announcement about the impact of in-app purchase fees, our co-founder Hamish McKenzie considers: how should in-app purchases work in the age of the sovereign creator ? Join the conversation in the post’s comments.

how should in-app purchases work in the age of the sovereign creator Chatbot question of the week: Will using a custom domain break links? Adding a custom domain to your Substack publication won’t break existing links. When you set up a custom domain, all previous links using the Substack subdomain will automatically redirect to your new custom domain. This ensures that your readers can still access your work through old links without any issues.

Community

Attendees at the New York writers meetup in Brooklyn

