Welcome to another edition of the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and events, all in one place. This month, we’re reviewing several product updates that make publishing on Substack easier than ever, celebrating new creators who cover everything from fashion to politics to finance, and reveling in the community-building properties of crab.
News
Start publishing in minutes. We dramatically simplified the creation process, which means it’s easier than ever to publish posts, find subscribers, and get paid on Substack—without setting up a full publication. Learn more about getting started on Substack
Mobile editor on iOS. Our most requested app update is here: You can now write, edit, and send posts directly from your phone. We also recently added the ability to insert buttons and image links. Whether you’re on the go or on your couch, you can reach your subscribers in just a couple of taps. Android is coming soon. Learn more about publishing posts from your phone
Search Notes. Finding Notes about your favorite topics just got easier. We’ve added a filter to search on the web so that you can easily explore the conversations happening across Substack. Have any feedback about the results? Let us know in the comments.
New arrivals. We welcomed men’s fashion and lifestyle podcasters, podcaster , actor , political commentator , philosophy and religion podcaster , lifestyle writer , educator and social commentator S. Glaude Jr., business author and podcaster , and financial journalist to Substack.
Resources
Learn: Since it launched last year, Notes has become one of the most powerful channels to grow a subscriber base. We shared a few examples from Substack creators who have cracked the code on using Notes to substantially grow their publications.
Predict: Just in time for the Olympics, Substack introduced embedded prediction markets from Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction platform.
Consider: In light of Patreon’s announcement about the impact of in-app purchase fees, our co-founderconsiders: how should in-app purchases work in the age of the sovereign creator? Join the conversation in the post’s comments.
Chatbot question of the week: Will using a custom domain break links?
Adding a custom domain to your Substack publication won’t break existing links. When you set up a custom domain, all previous links using the Substack subdomain will automatically redirect to your new custom domain. This ensures that your readers can still access your work through old links without any issues.
Community
Meetups: We celebrated summer in New York by gathering a group of Substack bestsellers, writers, and creators for an evening at Brooklyn Crab in Red Hook. As the sun set on a steamy day, writers and creators mingled with Substack staff and shared cocktails and crab. Here’s’s post about the event, where he shares his joy at meeting the “ambitious, diligent, creative people [who] are making a real go of it with this thing.” Thank you to the writers and creators who hosted in their cities this past month: in Berlin, in Seattle, and in London, and in San Francisco. Looking ahead, is hosting in Denver and in Los Angeles. Learn more about hosting a meetup.
In the press: Elle magazine profiled, who reflected on her decision to leave her “dream job” at New York Magazine to start , and the success she has achieved since then. Fast Company interviewed Substack’s own Linda Lebrun for her tips and insights on when to start a Substack. New York Magazine profiled , including how after leaving FiveThirtyEight to build a home on Substack “he is making more money than he ever has in his career.” Nate also appeared on ’s podcast to discuss his new book, risk, and his election model. The Wall Street Journal highlighted the success of ’ Substack while announcing her new cookbook, saying the book “brings the chatty, can-do spirit of that newsletter—think: multitasking meal plans, pantry hacks and endless advice on swaps and shortcuts—off the screen and onto the page.” The New York Times ran a piece on ’ “new media empire,” . “Now Everyone Can Create On Substack, Even Without a Newsletter,” says Passionfruit about our new publishing update. Axios covered the “independent journalist era” that’s been taking off on Substack, with millions subscribing to access original reporting, opinion, and analysis ahead of the 2024 election.
Milestones:’s Substack was a recipient of an NLGJA Excellence in Journalism award for 2024, one of LGBTQ media’s top awards. Richard Reeves’ book was included on Barack Obama’s annual summer reading list:
Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Email milestone@substackinc.com or let us know in the comments.
