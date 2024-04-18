Welcome to the Substack Bulletin, where publishers get a roundup of the latest news, resources, and community-building opportunities, all in one place.

In recent weeks, we’ve shipped a lot of new software, including major advancements for podcasters, significant Notes and search improvements, further theme and layout customization, and a handful of long-standing writer feature requests.

Please leave us any feedback or ideas in the comments—we’re listening and curious to see how we can make these posts as valuable to you as possible.

Leave a comment

News

Video and external embeds for Notes. You can post videos directly to Notes in the Substack app and on the web. We’ve also made it possible for anyone to embed notes on external web pages. Learn more

Post search just got better. Our improvements on the web make it easier and faster to find any post on your publication.

Spotify for paid podcasts. Substack podcasters can now sync and distribute all their free and paid episodes to Spotify. Learn more

Custom “teaser” posts. Writers with Substack Boost turned on have access to our new teaser posts, which offer your free subscribers the ability to unlock a single paid post from your publication to see what they may be missing out on. Writers can now choose which posts they want to include as a teaser. Learn more

Cleaner shareable images. We heard a lot of feedback from writers on these, and they will now hide the preview text by default to provide a cleaner, more focused graphic.

Financial charts integration: In cooperation with our friends at TradingView , we’ve added the option to add a customizable financial chat to your posts. This option appears in the More menu in the Substack Editor. You can select a security and add desired annotations, including text and emoji.

Resources

Voiceover inspiration: Read our new post on how writers and creators are using read-alouds and voiceovers. Podcasting business models: A deep dive on the podcasting business models emerging on Substack. Importing a podcast: If you’re interested in bringing an existing podcast over to Substack, see our new step-by-step guide. Chatbot question of the week: How do I paywall a read-aloud of my article? If you add a paywall to a post that contains a voiceover, it will make the voiceover audio a feature the reader has to pay to unlock. No matter where you place the paywall within the text of your post, the audio will be locked. To paywall a voiceover in your Substack post, follow these steps: After adding a voiceover audio file to your post, click on “More” in the draft editor toolbar and select “Paywall.”

Position the paywall in your text draft where you want the paywalled content to begin.

Click “Continue,” and on the Publish settings page, make sure to select “This post is for Paid subscribers only” and that “Send free preview” is selected (unchecking this will remove the paywall). For a comprehensive, visual step-by-step on how to add a voiceover to a post, visit this help center article.

Community

Writer drinks in Paris and London hosted by the Substack team

Celebrating a milestone or press feature? Let us know in the comments.

Leave a comment